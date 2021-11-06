‘Generations Exhibition’ comes to WNAC

SCOTTSBLUFF — The West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Soroptimist International and Union Pacific Foundation, is pleased to present the “Generations Exhibition” from our Elder Art and Kids Art Workshop programs. Please come to see the various projects the individuals in these programs have completed throughout the year. It will be up in the Bronson Galley Nov. 4-14. There will be a reception Nov. 4 with refreshments and appetizers.

The Elder Art and Kids Art Workshop programs are offered once a month. Elder Art is for people 65 and up and held on a Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. taught by Mary Hunt. The Kids Art Workshop is on a Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. taught by Michele Denton and Mary Hunt.

These programs are molded for all skill levels and spark interest in different mediums and techniques. The projects can generally be completed in the allotted time frame and match the time of year’s theme. For example, in the last session, which combined the two programs, the elders and kids made masks for Halloween. This is why this show is called ‘Generations.’ We open our doors to everyone no matter how old or young they are. We want everyone to be motivated to learn art and enjoy time in this wonderful space.