Gering announces closure of sections of U Street this week

  • 0

 The City of Gering would like to inform citizens that U Street from Pacific Boulevard to 11th Street, on the east bound parking lane, including 12th and 13th Street intersections, will be closed beginning Dec 6 through Dec. 9.

Additionally, parking will not be allowed on U Street from Pacific Boulevard to 11th Street during this time period. Black Hills Energy will be installing a gas main.

City staff respectfully request that drivers and pedestrians use caution when travelling in this area and to use alternate routes.

