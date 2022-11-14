Gering artist accepting orders for pet portraits, sales benefit Humane Society

Gering artist Jenifer Berge Sauter is once again accepting orders for pet portraits in partnership with the Panhandle Humane Society.

Berge Sauter has been painting for 35 years and is experienced in a wide range of mediums, including watercolor, acrylic, and pastels. Her work is on display in countless homes and businesses across the state of Nebraska and beyond.

“I’ve been doing pet portraits since 1999,” said Berge Sauter. “It wouldn’t feel like the holidays without doing these, and I love working with the Humane Society. It’s a good tradition.”

Berge Sauter’s pet portraits are now a cornerstone of the holiday season in the Panhandle, and the origin of the tradition is surprisingly simple.

“I was doing art lessons with someone who was on the board at the Humane Society, and she was thinking about doing some kind of holiday fundraiser,” said Berge Sauter.

She pitched the idea of selling pet portraits, and a partnership was formed. Since then, Berge Sauter has painted hundreds of portraits in conjunction with the Humane Society, causing pets to greatly outnumber humans as the subjects of her art.

Berge Sauter especially enjoys the idea of the portraits being given as gifts since it creates a special moment of surprise.

“I think about when people are opening up their presents and wonder if they like them. They don’t even know about it; it’s a surprise,” she said.

Berge Sauter said that dogs and cats are by far the most popular subjects of her pet portraits, but that she has done a surprising number of pigs through the years. Horses, birds, and reptiles are also well within her abilities.

The pet portraits are 8x10 inches and cost $100 each. Half of that cost goes to the Panhandle Humane Society to aid in their mission of sheltering and finding homes for animals. To place an order, the public can call the Humane Society at 308-635-0922 or stop by at 126 South Beltline Highway in Scottsbluff. A photo is required for reference.

Only 50 orders will be taken this year on a first come, first served basis. Berge Sauter guarantees that all portraits will be completed in time for Christmas.

Berge Sauter also teaches art classes for all ages. Interested parties can contact her at jeniferbergesauter@gmail.com.

She recently moved to a new studio at 1034 O St. in Gering, and will be hosting an open house featuring her art along with local vendors on Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Dec. 4 from noon to 5 p.m.