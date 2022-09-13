Gering bank branch closed during remodel

Western States Bank, a division of First National Bank of Omaha, announced the closure of the Gering Motor Branch for scheduled remodeling work.

The branch, located at 1940 10th St. will be closed for approximately two months.

“The location will be closed for the safety of employees during the remodel and so the building may be made accessible per provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA),” according to a bank press release.

Branch employees will work at other area branches during the remodel.

The closure began Friday, Sept. 9 and is expected to continue through Nov. 6. The reopening is planned to coincide with completion of the conversion of Western States Bank to FNBO on Nov. 7.

Customers are encouraged to bank at the main Gering branch, located at 1425 10th St. and the Scottsbluff location at 1701 First Ave. during the remodel.