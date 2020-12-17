Gering boy first to be treated for inflammatory disease in western Nebraska

When 10-year-old Chase Cline contracted COVID-19, his mother Amanda Cline said, he suffered minor symptoms. Just weeks later, the boy would be hospitalized, suffering serious effects from a rare inflammatory disorder associated with the coronavirus.
Chase is one of multiple children from the area recently hospitalized at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver that have been diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). Officials with Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children have confirmed that multiple children diagnosed with MIS-C from the area have been treated, but are unable to provide a specific number. The Star-Herald has talked to three parents of children, including Chase’s mother, Amanda Cline, all of whom say they are aware of at least five children who have been treated in Colorado in recent weeks.
Chase’s struggle
Chase Cline is believed to be the first case of MIS-C among children in the Panhandle, Cline said.
“My heart is just breaking for these families, because I know exactly what they are feeling right now,” Amanda Cline said.
It’s not known why some children develop MIS-C. In May, the CDC issued a health advisory about MIS-C, after children began presenting with the severe inflammatory syndrome. The syndrome first presented in Europe, Dr. Reginald Washington, chief medical officer at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, explained, with children under the age of 20 experiencing a common collection of symptoms that seemed to be associated with COVID-19.
Because the syndrome is new, Washington said, a lot remains unknown about MIS-C.
“The medical profession worldwide is just now learning more and more about it,” he said. “That seems to intrigue people because in this day and age, they expect an immediate answer to anything, including like what is it, who got it and how do you prevent it. We can offer some insights into some of those questions, but there are no uniform answers to all of those questions.”
One thing that is common in all cases is that children have been exposed to COVID-19, which Washington said is confirmed through antibody tests.
“The patients who get this, most of them do not have an active COVID infection, but there is evidence that they were exposed or had an actual COVID infection two to three weeks prior to the onset of (MIS-C) symptoms,” he said.
Cline said her husband, Shane, had tested positive for COVID-19 in November. When Chase became ill that week, she said, she presumed he also had COVID-19. The boy seemed to suffer only minor symptoms.
“He ran a low-grade fever, like it was 100.3 for a morning,” she said. “I gave him some ibuprofen, sent him to bed, and by that afternoon, he had no fever. Nothing else. And then, here we were nearly a month later, and wow. It’s kind of a delayed response to COVID-19 is what they’re (doctors) are thinking.”
Chase became sick again on Nov. 30 with a fever that Cline said she just could not break. She said he laid around for a week as they tried to treat his illness, “just feeling crummy.” His mother took him to the emergency room at Morrill Community Hospital on Dec. 4, not suspecting her son had a serious illness.
Testing showed that the boy had an inflamed appendix, leading doctors to believe that Chase had appendicitis. He was transported by ambulance to Regional West Medical Center, where he underwent surgery within hours of his mom having taken him to the hospital.
However, Cline said, Chase’s condition continued to worsen. She described him as being so lethargic that she was unable to wake him.
“I admit that I kind of had to have a meltdown,” she said. “He was just laying there, getting sicker and sicker. After you have surgery, things are supposed to look better. His fever reached 106 degrees, his blood pressure was tanking and he was back on oxygen.”
During his hospital stay, she said, she learned that she needed to be an advocate for her son. She said she was insistent that he was not getting better, and needed additional treatment. Cline’s sister, who was a former ICU nurse and now works as a school nurse, read an article about MIS-C and sent it to Cline. She urged her sister to talk to the doctors and nurses about the illness. Chase’s caregivers reached out to Rocky Mountain Children’s Hospital and he was transported to Colorado via AirLink on Sunday, Dec. 6.
What is MIS-C?
Prior to that message, Cline said, she had never heard of MIS-C before. Of children who are diagnosed with MIS-C, Washington said, common symptoms are a fever that doesn’t go away and most, but not all patients will suffer a rash. About half of all patients experience gastrointestinal symptoms, whether that be diarrhea or vomiting. Most children will complain of abdominal pain.
Further examination will show the children suffer signs of inflammation, like Chase’s inflamed appendix.
“Inflammation is a body’s reaction to something,” Washington said. “These patients tend to have elevations in their blood counts that we measure and they show that their body is reaction to something,” he said, explaining that doctors will look for various sings of an inflammatory response by looking at blood markers and conducting other tests.
After being transferred to Rocky Mountain Children’s Hospital and treatment began, Chase’s condition turned around quickly.
“In a 24-hour period, Chase went from being so unstable to things looking up. I know every case is different ... But it was nice to see how he progressively got better,” she said. “I truly believe God had our family go through this because he knew we could handle it.”
Though Washington stresses that MIS-C is serious, he said that the majority of children that Rocky Mountain Children’s Hospital has treated are released from the hospital within two to three days.
If you suspect or know your child has been exposed to COVID-19 and the child suffers from prolonged fever, Washington advises to act quickly. He said children suffering from prolonged fever need to be monitored to ensure that they do not become unstable. He urged parents to take their child to an emergency room, where they can be assessed and doctors can determine if they can be monitored at home, need to be hospitalized or transferred to a hospital like Rocky Mountain Children's Hospital.
“About 5 to 10 percent of children who get MIS-C can get very, very sick," he said. “Some of them have to go on ventilators and require medications to keep their blood pressure up and a variety of other treatments.”
Washington described MIS-C as an “exaggerated reaction” in children to COVID-19. Some children who get MIS-C have inflammation of the heart and require evaluation by a pediatric cardiologist. Like adults show a pulmonary response to COVID-19, he said that children with MIS-C show a cardiac response. The possible long-term effects on the heart is particularly of concern.
Chase had been so ill, his mother said, that he slept through the placement of a picc line, a catheter tube used to administer medication. Chase’s treatment involved a combination of steroids, antibiotics and medications to treat the inflammation. He experienced inflammation around his heart, which Cline said doctors explained to her being due to Chase’s heart working at about 60% of capacity.
He also received treatment with a cardiac medication.
“Chase had fluid around his heart up until the day before he left,” she said, saying that doctors gave him a diuretic that successfully treated the issue.
Prevention is the best strategy
The best way to protect your child from contracting MIS-C is to prevent your child from contacting COVID-19, Washington said. Parents, and their children, should follow the recommendations that most of us are well familiar with by now: Wear masks. Wash your hands. Social distance. Avoid gatherings.
With increased cases of COVID-19, there will be increased risk to children. In November, Scotts Bluff County and other areas in the Panhandle Public Health District experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases. Cline and Washington noted that surge.
An increase in cases among the community will also mean an increase in cases among children. As of Thursday, PPHD reported 1,358 active cases of COVID-19. In the last two weeks, 150 children have tested positive for COVID-19, according to its dashboard.
“I wouldn’t be overly alarmed,” Washington said. However, he said, “where we see pockets of COVID infections in communities, we see more of the complications from COVID. That’s also in adults as well.
“I don’t know if there is going to be a link to a particular strain of COVID virus that has caused this, we’ll just have to wait and see. This exaggerated inflammatory response is actually what makes a lot of adults sick, but they are affected in a different way. There is a lot to learn about the COVID virus and how our bodies react to it. This is unique to children.”
“It is terrifying,’ Cline said of watching her own son battle MIS-C, especially when a parent considers that their child is one of less than 2,000 children who have been diagnosed with MIS-C.
As of Dec. 4, the CDC reports 1,288 cases have been reported in the United States, with 23 deaths among children associated with MIS-C. The accuracy of the data regarding cases is not clear, as Nebraska is reported to have only had “1-10” cases, according to the map. However, 48 states have reported MIS-C cases.
Today, Chase is “his normal self again,” Cline said, saying that he is experiencing some tiredness. He came home on Dec. 11, stayed home this week as part of his recovery and will return to school after the holiday break. He continues to take steroid medications, gradually weaning off those, and aspirin for his heart. He feels tired, but is in good spirits, his mother said. Doctors do advise that he’ll have to return for check ups, particularly for evaluating any possible effects on his heart, and not be able to participate in sports for at least six months.
Cllne said believes that her son being the first case in western Nebraska put her in a position to help others. As other parents learn of other cases, Cline said those parents have reached out to her this week.
“I am able to offer them some peace of mind,” she said.
As parents and even grandparents reach out to Cline, she is able to share about Chase’s experiences, answer questions and they are comforted by his recovery.
She said sharing her story helps reassure parents as their children are in the hospital.
“When we were at the PICU at Rocky Mountain, I just had this overwhelming feeling that Chase was going to be OK and my family was kind of meant to go through this to help support and raise awareness to other families in the area,” she said.
As for the Cline family, she said, they are thankful to see Chase return to playing video games and working his way back to the normal activities of a 10-year-old boy. She said they continue to offer prayers, and support, for the other families with children currently hospitalized.
