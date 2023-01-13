Gering business helps animals find new homes

Gering Valley Plumbing and Heating partnered with the Panhandle Humane Society for a pet adoption event Friday afternoon.

The GVPH team and their mascot, GVP man, were at the shelter from 2 to 5 p.m. encouraging pet adoption and paying adoption fees for over a dozen cats and dogs.

“We’ve never done anything like this,” said Gering Valley Plumbing and Heating general manager Doneta Schlaepher. “I’m a cat lover. I grew up with cats and they’ve always been my best friends. I’ve rescued three cats from here, so they’re a calling for me.”

GVPH is no stranger to community support. One of the its best-known service events is the annual veteran furnace giveaway, which has been running for five years.

“We hold a contest every year, and in November we give a veteran in need a furnace,” Schlaepher said. “Veterans are nominated; then we vote on a top three, and the public gets to vote for the winner.”

Schaepher said GVPH hopes to make Friday’s adoption campaign an annual event.

Panhandle Humane Society has been in operation since 1974. The organization takes in stray animals as well as those whose owners can no longer care for them. All pets adopted through Panhandle Humane Society are spayed/neutered and microchipped to help control the animal population and make sure that runaways can be returned to their homes.

The organization is not affiliated with the Humane Society of the United States and is dependent on local funding and donations. It also relies partly on volunteers for assistance with dog walking, foster care, adoption events, grooming and training.

Panhandle Humane Society executive director Amy Bartholomew advised potential pet owners to take the needs of animals into account when deciding whether to adopt.

“Be realistic about what the animal’s needs are,” she said. “Cats are a little easier to take care of — they’re a little more independent. So if someone is busy and isn’t home a lot, a cat might be a better pet for them. Dogs definitely require more activity to get their energy out.”

Bartholomew also said that adopting pets from a shelter is a good decision, and that getting pets adopted in a timely manner is important for their well-being.

“There’s an abundance of animals that need homes,” she said. “If people don’t adopt them, they just sit here. The longer they’re here, their behavior can start to decline, which makes them less adoptable."

As of Friday afternoon, Panhandle Humane Society had five dogs and 13 cats available for adoption at 126 S. Beltline Highway West in Scottsbluff. The organization is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. For more information, visit panhandlehumanesociety.org.