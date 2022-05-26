 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gering City Band begins rehearsals

  • 0

The Gering City Band will begin rehearsals Tuesday, May 31. Rehearsals will be on Tuesdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., in the Gering Junior High Band room. Concerts will be performed every Thursday, beginning at Legion Park on June 9. Other concerts will also be performed at Gering’s Legion Park throughout the summer.

Formed in 1889 as the Gering Cornet Band, the city band is one of the oldest continual performing summer concert bands in the state of Nebraska. Under the direction of Randy Rains for the past 25 years, the band has grown to over 60 members with players ranging in age from 13 to 90. High school players going to be in grades 9-12 this coming school year and college players are also invited to join.

If you are interested in performing in one of Nebraska’s premier city bands, contact Randy Raines at tbone.raines@gmail.com or 308-672-5546.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man sought in Scottsbluff shooting death remains at large

Man sought in Scottsbluff shooting death remains at large

Court documents provide some details about the events that preceded a shooting resulting in the death of 60-year-old Karen Cooper. An arrest warrant has been issued for her nephew, Davin Darayle Saunders, 38, on charges  including murder in the second-degree, a Class IB felony.

Police called to reported stabbing

Police called to reported stabbing

Scottsbluff Police officers responded to reports of a stabbing at an apartment building in the 900 block of 15th Avenue Tuesday. The incident …

Watch Now: Related Video

What can Americans do about far-right extremism?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News