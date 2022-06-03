Gering City Band kicks off summer concerts next week

On Tuesday, May 31, the Gering City Band had its first rehearsal as it embarks on its 132nd summer concert season.

Director Randy Raines said the band had a good turnout for its first rehearsal.

“Tonight, we have around 40 (band members at rehearsal),” he said. “We’ll have over 50 (band members). All of the percussionists will be here on Thursday.”

The band members range in age from teens up to those in their 80s.

One of the youngest performers is Kaidyn Patterson, 14. Patterson said she was recruited by her school’s band director Austin Sailors.

“I wanted to try it out and experience it,” she said.

Patterson said she is eager to learn from Raines and the older performers in the band.

“I always enjoy (having the younger players),” Raines said. “It helps them get better. You’re a better player if you play year-round.”

The band also has plenty of experienced players including band teachers at three area schools. Scottsbluff High School’s Frank Ibero, Gering High School’s Emily Hauck and Minatare Public Schools’ Stacey Sailors and Austin Sailors are among those who bring their talents to the band each summer.

The band rehearses every Tuesday in preparation for its weekly Thursday concerts at Legion Park.

Raines said the band will perform a good mix of songs and will try to keep it fresh at each concert.

“You want people to enjoy them and also to (say), ‘Oh, I know that song.’ Or, ‘I like that song,’” he said.

“I like doing big major works with like three or four movements, but we’re not going to do that. We’ll lose our crowd. You can’t help playing a few tunes from a concert you did a week before or two weeks before. You just can’t sit here and learn to play a lot (of different pieces).”

The band’s first performance of the summer will be June 9 at Legion Park. After that, the band will have a handful of performances ending with its annual Oregon Trail Days performance. The band won’t be performing its final concert at Five Rocks Amphitheater this year, Raines said, citing noise and accessibility concerns.

“We’re going to do our Five Rocks concert at Legion Park because I like the idea of not having all the noise around it. It’s more of a town type of thing. Plus, everybody likes to play Legion Park, and it’s only two blocks from the Food Fair so we get people coming over from that.”

Having first formed in 1889 as the Gering Cornet band, it is among the oldest summer concert bands in Nebraska.

