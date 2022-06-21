 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gering City Band performing weekly Concert in the Park

  • 0

The Gering City Band, under the direction or Randy Raines, will present its second Concert in the Park Thursday, June 23, at Gering's Legion Park.

The concert will include music from movies and television, and will feature marches, novelty works, overtures by popular rock and jazz musicians and by composers such as John Philip Sousa, John Williams and Henry Fillmore. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

This year's band made up of more than 40 musicians , including past members, area band directors, high school and college players. 

The concert is open to the public and there is no admission charge.

The band will also perform Thursday, June 30, and on Friday, July 8. 

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Scottsbluff woman killed in Deuel County crash

Scottsbluff woman killed in Deuel County crash

 Haroldene Rodriguez, 55, of Scottsbluff, died in a crash Saturday in Deuel County. Atinder Singh, 30, of Bellerose, New York, the driver of a semi that struck the vehicle Rodriguez was a passenger in has been jailed on charges in connection with the crash.  

Mobile home destroyed in Scottsbluff fire

Mobile home destroyed in Scottsbluff fire

Firefighters with Scottsbluff and Gering departments battled a fire that destroyed a Scottsbluff mobile home Thursday. Two residents were displaced and Firefighter Ministry is providing assistance.

Authorities seek man wanted on warrant

Authorities seek man wanted on warrant

Lance Eugene Gibbons, 54, is being sought on charges of making terroristic threats, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with physical evidence. Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said he is considered armed and dangerous. 

Watch Now: Related Video

This device helps the visually impaired with autonomous car tech

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News