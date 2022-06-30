Gering City Band performing weekly Concert in the Park

The Gering City Band, under the direction or Randy Raines, will present its weekly Concert in the Park Thursday, June 30, at Gering’s Legion Park.

The concert will include music from movies and television, and will feature marches, novelty works, overtures by popular rock and jazz musicians and by composers such as John Philip Sousa, John Williams and Henry Fillmore. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

This year’s band is made up of more than 40 musicians, including past members, area band directors, high school and college players.

The concert is open to the public and there is no admission charge.

The band will also perform Thursday, June 30, and on Friday, July 8.

