Gering City Band performs Thursday

  • Updated
The Gering City Band, under the direction or Randy Raines, will present its second Concert in the Park Thursday, June 16, at Gering's Legion Park.

The concert will include music from movies and television, and will feature marches by composers such as John Philip Sousa, John Williams and Henry Fillmore. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

This year's band is off to a great start, Raines said, with more than 40 musicians participating, including past members, area band directors, high school and college players. There are even participating members traveling from as far away as Kimball.

The concert is open to the public and there is no admission charge. 

