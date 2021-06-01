 Skip to main content
Gering City Band to being Concert in the Park June 24
Gering City Band to being Concert in the Park June 24

  • Updated
GERING — After a summer off due to COVID, the Gering City Band, under the direction of Randy Raines, will resume its “Concert in the Park” performance. The concerts will begin on Thursday, June 24 at Gering’s Legion Park, with the summer series concluding July 9 at Five Rocks Amphitheater with the band’s annual Oregon Trail Days concert.

All Legion Park concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. and the Oregon Trail Days performance will begin at 8 p.m. There is no admission charge to the Gering City Band concerts and the public is cordially invited to attend.

Musicians interested in performing with the Gering City Band must be of high school age and above in order to perform. Rehearsals will begin Tuesday, June 15, at the Gering Junior High band room.

If you are interested, please contact Randy Raines, 308-672-5546, for more information.

