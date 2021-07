GERING - The Gering City Band will perform its final Concert in the Park for the summer season on Thursday, July 15, at Legion Park in Gering.

The concert will include music performed at previous concerts, and new pieces the band has been working on this summer, including marches by John Philip Sousa, John Williams and Henry Fillmore. The band is under the direction of Randy Raines.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The concert is open to the public and there is no admission charge.