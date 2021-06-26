Gering City Band's summer season is underway

Rhythmic marches, powerful compositions and recognizable movie themes are in the works for the Gering City Band under the direction of former Gering band teacher Randy Raines.
The first rehearsal took place Tuesday, June 15. Thirty-seven musicians showed up for Raines to direct Tuesday night. He said it was the best first rehearsal night turnout “by far.”
According to five-year member Rich McCall of Alliance, it was a no brainer to come back.
“I’d like to speak to the whole group, and I think that we’re all very happy that you went through all the trouble of getting us back together,” he said before they started rehearsal.
McCall, who’s been playing trumpet for 60-70 years, said he had been practicing at home throughout COVID trying to keep his lips in shape for this reason.
“I’ve been practicing for the last year when I didn’t play with any groups, and I tell you what, playing long (notes) is boring,” he said. “But it keeps your lip in shape, and so I’ve been waiting for this to happen. I’m thinking, I’ve spent all this time doing these long tunes, now I get to play real music.”
Raines told the group that he almost didn’t do it — he wasn’t sure how many would even show up.
“I about didn’t do it,” he said. “I’ve had so many people asking me this year … ‘Is the (city) band playing this year?’ I said, ‘I’m going to try.’”
While the performance schedule is on the lighter side this year with three performances instead of five, Raines is confident that each show will be high quality. After all, he has a good mix of musicians, including seven band directors, four of which are his former students.
One of them, oboe player Emily Hauck, will be taking on the Gering High School band director position this fall.
“This is my dream job,” she said. Hauck is coming from a K-12 general music and choir teacher position at Perkins County Schools.
“This is the job I’ve always wanted, and I got it. And it’s because of you, so thank you,” she said, gesturing to Raines. “… I have always loved band. However much you can love band, I love it that much.”
That’s why, for the summer, she’ll be flexing her musical muscles rehearsing and performing alongside longtime instrumentalists and future students alike. That’s the cool part about being a part of bands like this, McCall said — performing with all kinds of people you never would have guessed were musicians otherwise.
“We have another guy here who’s a really good player. … He’s one of the instructors at WNCC in the auto mechanics,” he said. “You never see an auto mechanic playing the trumpet, do you? But he’s good.”
It’s that much better with Raines as the director, he continued. Raines knows how to make it fun for everyone.
“Randy is fun, he’s good at it,” McCall said. “He plays marches. He plays movie themes. He plays jazz. All kinds of stuff. … So, it’s really a fun group to be with.”
“There have been times I’ll get up there and I’ll try to be like Leonard Bernstein (a famous conductor) with them, which I can if I want to be,” Raines said. “But this isn’t the place for it. It isn’t. You have to have fun.”
While the band has already had one performance, anyone is still welcome to join. Their next rehearsal will be Tuesday, June 29, at 7:30 p.m. in the Gering Junior High band room. The band will perform at Legion Park on July 1 at 7:30 p.m. and on July 9 at 8 p.m. at Five Rocks Amphitheater. Each performance will be unique from the previous one.