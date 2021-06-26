Gering City Band's summer season is underway

Rhythmic marches, powerful compositions and recognizable movie themes are in the works for the Gering City Band under the direction of former Gering band teacher Randy Raines.

The first rehearsal took place Tuesday, June 15. Thirty-seven musicians showed up for Raines to direct Tuesday night. He said it was the best first rehearsal night turnout “by far.”

According to five-year member Rich McCall of Alliance, it was a no brainer to come back.

“I’d like to speak to the whole group, and I think that we’re all very happy that you went through all the trouble of getting us back together,” he said before they started rehearsal.

McCall, who’s been playing trumpet for 60-70 years, said he had been practicing at home throughout COVID trying to keep his lips in shape for this reason.

“I’ve been practicing for the last year when I didn’t play with any groups, and I tell you what, playing long (notes) is boring,” he said. “But it keeps your lip in shape, and so I’ve been waiting for this to happen. I’m thinking, I’ve spent all this time doing these long tunes, now I get to play real music.”

Raines told the group that he almost didn’t do it — he wasn’t sure how many would even show up.