Gering City Council approves lawnmower bid, hears Oregon Trail Days report

The Gering City Council approved a bid for a lawn mower and heard a report on 2022’s Oregon Trail Days at its regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 9.

The council began its meeting by administering the oath of office to returning members Cody Bohl and Pam O’Neal, following their reelection in November 2022.

The lawn mower bid was presented by Parks and Recreation Director Amy Seiler, who outlined the recommendation as a money saving option.

“You have allotted the Parks Department $182,000 to buy two wide area mowers,” Seiler said to the council. “It came to our attention this past week that there is a used Toro 4000D mower that has become available that the Parks Department can pick up in February.”

The mower in question is a 2019 model with 749 hours from LL Johnson Distributing in Denver. After a trade-in value of $5,000 for a 2005 John Deere mower, the bid listed a price of $54,500. A 2023 model would cost $93,936.98. In addition to the monetary savings, Seiler told the council that any preexisting problems would be covered by the dealership.

“There is no warranty,” said Seiler. “They will be checking the equipment, and if there are any major issues that come up that were related to what happened to it before the purchase, they said that they will cover that.”

The council approved the lawnmower bid unanimously.

Later, council member Pam O’Neal gave a report from the Oregon Trail Days board concerning the success of the event in 2022.

According to the board, the event was successful and drew large crowds in 2022. Parade attendance was high despite featuring fewer floats than in previous years, and other events saw growth over performance in 2021.

“The International Food Fair had the most booths and food trucks ever registered for the event,” said O’Neal.

She also outlined details for ongoing work on landscaping around the Oregon Trail building, including the introduction of plants that settlers would have seen in the area during the days of the trail’s use. That work is planned for completion in the spring.