The Gering City Council approved a resolution to use Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funds for redeveloping property owned by a local business at its regular meeting on Monday evening.

The redevelopment plan was submitted by B & C Steel Corporation as part of an expansion project planned for its location on 10th Street. The main focus of the project is the addition of a new warehouse for retail and storage use, which the company said will enable them to create four to five new jobs in the community.

According to City Engineer Annie Folck, the project would increase the property value by around $118,500, making that amount of TIF funding available. B & C Steel requested $106,783 of that amount in order to offset their own expenses on the project.

Folck’s presentation on the subject included a handful of factors for the council to consider, including how the project fit into the city’s comprehensive plan, whether it conformed with community development law and a cost-benefit analysis.

Approval of the plan was recommended by city staff, the community development agency and the planning commission.

The redevelopment plan submitted by B & C Steel outlined what the TIF funds would be used for, with the largest expenses being site prep and excavation and installation of a fire hydrant.

“That’s part of our fire code that currently there aren’t any hydrants close enough to where they’re building their new building, so that is something they would be required to do. This would help cover some of those costs,” said Folck.

Other uses of the TIF financing will include survey and design, storm sewer work and sidewalk improvements, which will be conducted in coordination with the 10th Street Improvement Project.

In addition to the TIF financing approved by the council, B & C Steel will be shouldering an additional $370,000 in private costs to complete the project.

Other council business included the approval of a Keno Funds Request for the annual High Plains Auto Show for the amount of $3,500. The show drives a significant amount of tourism to the area each year, and the funds will be utilized to help pay for its Friday night barbecue.

The board also approved the planning of two committee meetings. The first was a meeting of the Administrative Committee with agenda items including proposed amendments to planning and zoning permit fees; building, mechanical, and plumbing fees; and contractor permit and licensing fees.

The second was a meeting of the Recreation Committee with agenda items including review of a proposed agreement between the city and the Western Nebraska Pioneers and review of an addendum to the lease agreement between the city and B & S Rask Grill, LLC.