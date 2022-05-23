Gering city council officially approves sales tax raise, decides on plan for fireworks events

The Gering city council unanimously approved a half-cent sales tax to fund infrastructure Monday. The vote served as the conclusion to months of campaigning for Proposition 1 by the Gering Grassroots Volunteer Committee.

A small group of influential Gering citizens formed the committee to advocate in favor of the proposition. Mayor Tony Kaufman honored them during Monday’s meeting.

“(They) really took it upon themselves to organize and educate our community on a series of projects that could position our community on growth and prosperity as we go forward into the future,” Kaufman said.

Rural infrastructure projects have been sunsetting the last few decades, he said, making efforts like the volunteer committee’s even more important.

“I think they did a tremendous job of making themselves available at really any and all hours, putting signs out and meeting with the civic organizations. ... I can’t say enough of how appreciative we are as a community,” Kaufman said.

Gering voters approved Proposition 1 during the May 10 primary elections. It passed with 827 votes in favor and 658 votes against. Now, the proposition is known as Ordinance No. 2110. Starting on Oct. 1, 2022, it will increase the sales and use tax from 1.5% to 2% in Gering city limits. The increase will last for a decade and will be used in its entirety to fund infrastructure projects. In particular, it will fund construction for sewer lines, roads and water mains.

During the public comment section of the meeting, volunteer committee member Darrell Bentley addressed the council members and encouraged to work hard to use the extra funds for good.

“It was a real honor to be on a group that worked and was successful, and I’m glad that we were and we are, but now it’s time for ... every one of you sitting up here to get involved in this and get it done. Don’t kick it down the road like we’ve done a lot of things in Gering,” Bentley told them.

“Work with Pat (Heath, city administrator) and the city engineer and people like that. Ask them daily what’s going on, are we getting it done, where are we at. The other thing I ask you to do is keep the citizens informed of what we’re doing with the money because there’s a lot of people who voted yes. We want to make them proud that they did, and the ones that voted no, we want them to wish they did.”

Additionally, the council spent half its meeting listening to ideas on how to safely put on fireworks displays due to drought. Three groups had submitted applications for firework shows in the summer.

The Monument Shadows Member-Guest Golf Tournament Committee wanted to host one at the golf course on June 24. The Western Nebraska Pioneers aims to have one at their stadium on July 1. The Allred Brothers also is seeking to host their annual fireworks show at the Five Rocks Amphitheater on July 2.

Justin Allred spoke for the groups. He said none of them want to do anything potentially harmful, but these are large community events that have a lot riding on them. “The big show would be concerning because there’s Keno funds at stake. I’ve got thousands of dollars worth of business sponsors involved there, and that money can, I suppose, be held until the following season but we would probably need a decision of no later than the twentieth of June or thereabouts.”

He said he had an alternate date of July 3 in mind, but it would most likely still not be safe if July 2 wasn’t safe as well due to moisture levels in surrounding vegetation.

Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers said he had some concerns about whether the weather would cooperate. With dry conditions and parched vegetation, any errant firework could start a fire.

In the last few years to date, there had been single-digit grass or brush fires near the city. This year, he said there have been 22.

The city of Ogallala and Keith County have canceled fireworks displays this year due to the risk of starting fires, he said, and Gering’s plant moisture conditions are similar to the ones there.

“If it was going on tomorrow, my recommendation would be not to issue the permit, but being that it’s in June and we’re seeing a lot of green and we still have a lot of weather in front of us I’d say we’re still too far out to tell,” Flowers said.

Flowers, Allred and Heath all recommended the event organizers and city officials work together to ensure any shows can be done safely and to call them off if conditions aren’t good for them.

“The reality is we’ve had years of history (and) these organizations have been good stewards and have worked well with our agencies to make performances, and they’ve gone off well,” Kaufman said. “I guess I have enough faith in our people and our system that if it was too dry, too windy to put on a show within a reasonable amount of time we’d make that call, but I certainly don’t want to rush into a policy decision that would be far-reaching into the future.”

Ultimately, the board decided unanimously to approve the fireworks permits on the condition that organizers and city staff cooperate to determine they can be done safely.

