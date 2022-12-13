Gering City Council resolves annexation disputes, looks to amend truck routes

The Gering City Council approved settlement terms to resolve two lawsuits related to annexations approved by the council in November 2021 at its regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 12.

In October 2021, the council initiated proceedings to annex various lands in and around the city via Ordinance No. 2108. That ordinance was approved in November 2021, annexing approximately 42 tracts of land.

Lawsuits were filed by Paul Reed and Paul Reed Farms LLC and George Nazarenus, property owners with holdings included in the annexation.

Reed protested the annexation of Tracts 38, 39, and 40, primarily due to the land’s use. A temporary injunction was ordered, which prevented the annexation from moving forward.

Nazarenus protested the annexation of Tracts 19 and 23, contending that the legal descriptions of his properties given by the city were incorrect, and that the city did not introduce a plan to address his septic tank as it had for other properties. A temporary injunction was ordered for the land owned by Nazarenus as well.

The city’s settlement with Reed states that Tract 39 will be annexed as described in Ordinance No. 2108, but that Tracts 38 and 40 will be detached and excluded from the annexation. The settlement with Nazarenus also states that Tracts 19 and 23 will be detached and excluded.

In conjunction with both settlements, the council issued Ordinance No. 2120, which clarifies and resolves disputes related to Ordinance No. 2108 by excluding Tracts 19, 23, 38, and 40.

Other business for the council included the first reading of Ordinance No. 2121, which amends the city’s designated truck routes. The proposed changes were recommended by city staff and the Public Safety Committee, which discussed benefits to public safety sought by local groups.

Under Ordinance No. 2121, the following would be designated as truck routes:

Seventh Street — U Street to Country Club Road

M Street — east city limits to west city limits

U Street — Seventh Street to east city limits

Country Club Road —Five Rocks Road to Seventh Street

10th Street north — Morrison Road to north city limits

Five Rocks Road — south city limits to north city limits

Morrison Road — 10th Street to Seventh Street

21st Avenue — south city limits to north city limits

Lockwood Road — south city limits to north city limits

The ordinance states that truck traffic is prohibited on any route that is not a truck route, but exceptions are made for the pickup and delivery of goods, refueling and repairs, parking or placing trucks upon private property or authorized truck parking zones, business purposes, and returning to truck routes.