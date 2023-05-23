The Gering City Council and Mayor Kent Ewing conveyed their support for bringing a racetrack and casino to town at a meeting on Monday, May 22.

The council approved the mayor to sign a letter of support to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, the entity responsible for determining whether the project will be allowed to move forward. All council members present voted in favor. Ward 1 council member Rebecca Shields was not present for the vote.

City Administrator Pat Heath said that although it seems that the council and administration are in agreement on their support of the project, any further action on the construction of the “racino” will depend on the response from the Gaming Commission, which could take some time.

“There’s still a study that has to be completed by the Gaming Commission, and they have until 2025 to complete that study,” Heath said. “We’re kind of at the mercy of the Gaming Commission right now.”

That study is a requirement introduced by Legislative Bill 876, which was passed in April 2022. The bill requires new racetrack and casino facilities to conduct market and socioeconomic studies to see what impact they would have on their communities and Nebraska as a whole.

According to Heath, one of the major focuses of the study is determining whether the casinos are too close together and will thus interfere with each other’s business. The letter signed by Ewing addressed this issue by explaining that the closest Nebraska casinos to Gering are approximately 315 miles away, meaning that area residents typically go out of state when they want to gamble.

“When residents from our area gamble, they typically go to Prairie Winds Casino (140 miles), Deadwood, South Dakota (225 miles), or Black Hawk, Colorado (225 miles). The goal of allowing a casino in Western Nebraska would be to keep more dollars instate, and to draw out of state traffic from Denver and the Front Range of Colorado, which is less than 200 miles away, much closer than Hastings and Grand Island,” said the letter.

In the letter, officials claimed that the racino would bring in approximately $1.2 million dollars for the City of Gering and $1.2 million for Scotts Bluff County annually, much of which would come from out of state. Heath said that the attraction would also help build up Gering’s tourism industry and bring some property tax relief to residents.

“This will increase our tourism. It kind of promotes Gering for the region,” Heath said. “And a big thing of course is the tax revenues the city and the county both would receive, and the residents, I think, would see some property tax relief, or would keep anybody from having to raise property taxes.”

The City of Gering’s portion of the revenue generated by the racino would go into its general fund, which has an annual budget of around $5.5 million and supports essential services such as the police department, fire department, parks, library and administration. Heath said that at this point in the planning process, no plans have been discussed for how the additional $1.2 million annually would be utilized.

Heath also addressed some concerns that residents might have about potential negative effects a racetrack and casino could have on Gering and the surrounding area.

“I think that’s always a concern, but I think that most of the communities that I’ve seen that have gaming and racing … it’s had a positive impact on the community,” he said. “I don’t think it will bring anything negative. It’s only one casino, you can’t have more than one, so it’s not like we’re going to be Blackhawk or Deadwood or anything like that.”

There may be a long wait before the racino project is given a yes or no from the Gaming Commission, as it has until Jan. 1, 2025, to complete its economic impact studies.