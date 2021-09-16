Gering council receives development award, approves annexation plans

The Gering City Council approved plans to annex several plots of land on Wednesday, causing some discussion during what was otherwise a quick meeting. The annexation proposal would fill in all but one of the enclaves currently located within Gering city limits.
In the meeting’s sole community comment, one resident asked why some areas adjacent to city limits were annexed and others weren’t.
Wade Brashear owns a property near the southern tip of Gering, but that area was not part of the proposed annexation map. While the city currently provides services to that area, including law enforcement service, it was not considered for official annexation.
“If you read the ... plan, we’re attempting to provide utilities, new roads. ...I just don’t see why that would not be an intention to annex that area, because everything we’re doing to push to that area, is like the definition of annexing,” he said.
Gering mayor Tony Kaufman said the annexation was aimed at ensuring city limits were more straightforward.
“This is really an intention to clean up our boundaries throughout the city,” Kaufman said. “Honestly, we’ve been about 30 years behind on that.”
There are 38 properties on the land which would be annexed.
The city council also adopted a budget statement, and approved motions to raise fees on various city services. Among these changes, sanitation service fees will raise from $17.85 to $23.23 per month. The city also raised water rates by $3 for city residents and between $6 and $26 for out-of-city residents, dependent on meter size and gallon usage. The stormwater surcharge will also increase from $1.50 to $1.75 per month. Recycling and commercial sanitation service rates also increased. This was the third reading for all these changes, and they all passed without additional discussion.
Before approving the rate changes, the city received an award from the state’s Department of Economic Development proclaiming it a Nebraska Economic Development Certified Community.
“It’s an honor, it’s a lot of work ... a lot of it is the amount of great work they’ve done over five years,” Brittany Hardin, the Western Nebraska business development consultant, said.
Gering had previously received the title in 2011 and 2016.
“It kind of recognizes that they are prepared for economic development: housing, community development (and) business projects,” Hardin said.
This makes Gering one of 41 cities statewide to earn the distinction.