Gering Fire Department honors firefighters

GERING - The Gering Fire Department held its annual W.H. Templar Awards Ceremony on Jan. 21, when we honor length of service, top responders and our firefighter of the year. This year was very special as we recognized an individual for 50 years of service to the Gering Volunteer Fire Department.

In 2021, we recognized 10 top responders that committed the most time for the fire department, the 10 individuals that committed the most hours attending trainings, fire prevention activities, meetings and calls. Our Top Ten are Lieutenant Andrew Lehr, Adam Sauer, Assistant Chief Darrell Vance, Tim Milton, Tim Maxcy, Lieutenant Chris Perales, Miranda Wiebers, Captain Grant Severson, Assistant Chief Jeff Vance and Assistant Chief Troy Cowan.

During the ceremony, the past president recognized three individuals for length of service awards. Lieutenant Brett Walter and Julie White were recognized for five years of service; firefighter Colin Borgman was recognized for 10 years of service and the highlight was recognizing Jim Lawson for 50 years of service. Lawson received his ax and commemorative photo collage. Shortly after, Mayor Tony Kaufman also recognized Lawson for 50 years of service with the Key to the City of Gering.