Gering firefighters battling Montana wildfire

Gering firefighters are among crews battling a wildfire burning in a national forest in Montana.
Three Gering firefighters traveled to Montana last week to fight the Hay Creek Fire and another crew of three firefighters began serving this week as the department rotates firefighters as part of the response, Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers told the Star-Herald.
According to the Incident Information System, the fire, which is located four miles west of Polebridge, Montana, started on July 21 due to lightning. The area is west of Glacier National Park, but had not yet reached the park as of Thursday. However, evacuation warnings had been issued earlier this week for residents and visitors of portions of the park.
Updated information on the Incident Information System reported that more than 2,000 acres in the Flathead National Forest had been burned and the fire was listed as having zero containment. Nearly 140 personnel, 13 engines, 20 Type 2 crewpersons, 2 heavy equipment task forces and two Type 1 helicopters, which carry up to 700 gallons of water, were among the resources being used in the fire.
Earlier this week, Montana’s governor, Gov. Greg Gianforte, put the entire state under an emergency declaration as 19 large fire incidents were reported in the state and he had mobilized the Montana National Guard.
Flowers explained that firefighters with the Gering Fire Department has had a long history of specializing in fighting wildfires.
“For about 20 years, our guys have been working really hard to get a lot of certifications and credentials to meet the requirements to do these things (fight wildfires). Several years ago, we signed a contract with the state to be able to cooperate with federal agencies, like the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management. Once we became a cooperating agency, they entered us into the federal dispatching system.”
At any time, he said, the resources of the Gering Fire Department can be called into play to fight wildfires throughout the region. Last week, the regional dispatch center, the Great Plains Interagency Dispatch in Rapid City, South Dakota, issued the call to Gering and three of its firefighters responded to an order to assistance and left last Thursday.
The standard assignment is 14 days, however, dependent on the individual fire managers at an incident, crews can switch firefighters during that time. Gering has opted to do so, so the crew that responded last Thursday will switch with another crew after serving seven days. That second crew was expected to travel on Thursday, June 29, to Montana.
The firefighters who respond to wildfires are making a commitment that comes with sacrifice, leaving their families and jobs for their rotation. It’s also a sacrifice for the department.
“We still respond to our local stuff and a lot of our other local firefighters step up,” he said.
Each of the members of the fire department strive to meet the minimum standard to respond to a firefighter. About 50% of the department is trained to meet those minimum standards.
Each crew has to have at least one firefighter, called the engine boss, who is trained to operate the fire engine. Quite a number of Gering firefighters have that engine boss credential.
To achieve each level of training, firefighters have to complete a task book, which takes about three years to work through, completing and being evaluated on 10 to 100 tasks, depending on the level of credentialing they are trying to achieve.
Due to the Gering Fire Department’s proximity to the Wildcat Hills and other similar environments, wildfire training has always been part of the work of the department. In 2000, Gering Fire Department completed its first federal efforts, obtaining its first Incident Qualification, commonly called a Red Card, which means the department and its members completed the minimum training, experience and physical fitness standards to become members of the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.
“At that point, it just kind of grew,” Flowers said of the department’s focus on specializing in fighting wildfires. “But, we’ve always been dedicated to that local training and supporting those fires so we can respond and mitigate any incident we can.”
Responding to complex incidents, like the Hay Creek Fire, also benefits the departments as responding firefighters learn from each incident and bring that knowledge and those skills back to the department.
“...That just helps us better support our local districts, our local fire departments, with suppression and management needs,” he said. “”We bring a lot of wealth back when we do that stuff.”
In recent years, the department has helped other departments throughout the region by offering the Western Nebraska Engine Academy in Gering. It’s a hands-on, Type 3 wildfire exercise in the Wildcat Hills. This year, the academy will be held Sept. 11-Sept. 13.
Sign up for the training is available on the City of Gering website, gering.org, under “Fire and Rescue.”