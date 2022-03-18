 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gering firefighters gain skills fighting fires across state lines to help fight fires at home

STARS - 1ST RESP Gering Firefighters

Brett Walter’s silhouette is outlined as the Buffalo Creek Fire burns behind him. Walter said he and his fellow firefighters were able to fight this fire more effectively because of what they’ve learned from other departments in other states.

On Nov. 14, 2021, Jake Pittman and Brett Walter were enjoying their Sunday when they were called in to the Gering Fire Department at 11:30 a.m. to fight a raging wildfire southeast of Gering. The fire, which later become known as the Buffalo Creek Fire, burned an estimated 2,600 acres.

Pittman had been a firefighter for nearly 15 years and Walter for about 10, but neither of them had seen a fire in western Nebraska act the way this one had.

“It was very unusual fire behavior for the area,” Walter said. “To have flames moving through the timber that late into the evening is pretty unusual. We did have one structure in particular that we defended during those conditions, and that was a situation I haven’t experienced in my 10 years to actually have that in our backyard.”

STARS - 1ST RESP Gering Firefighters

Jake Pittman cuts down a tree near Polebridge, Montana, to help prevent the Haycreek fire from spreading. The techniques used in other states can often be useful for fighting fires back home, he said.

Still, it wasn’t something that they had never seen before. Both Walter and Pittman also respond to large wildfires outside the region and across multiple states. In fact, they credit their experience fighting fires in states like Colorado, Utah, Idaho, California and Montana for being able to fight the strange Buffalo Creek Fire at home.

“I think what we’ve done out of state made that possible, just knowing from different situations, different fuel loads, different fuel types,” Walter said. “Knowing and having that experience, we knew what we were up against, and that we could defend it. … Had we not had some experience in California and Idaho and Utah, we might not have defended that home.

STARS - 1ST RESP Gering Firefighters

Jake Pittman and another of his colleagues attempt to fill the truck with water from a stream to use to fight the Haycreek fire in July and August 2021 in Polebridge, Montana.

"But there was a handful of us on that (line) that knew everybody’s capabilities, and we’ve got this, so we were able to defend that home and that’s a huge win.”

Pittman said, “While we’re out there, we pick other departments’ brains, because most of them are fed or state agencies that are out there on those fires. … (We’re always) picking their brains and bringing that back to our engine academy, so we can pass all that knowledge on to neighboring departments when we do that engine academy in September.”

Fighting fires out of state isn’t just about developing skills to fight fires back home, although it is a huge benefit; it’s also about helping neighboring states and communities.

“It’s to give back to the community, just to be out there for them ... (and) protect the livestock and grasses that feed the livestock, help protect those so that farmers can keep going,” Pittman said.

STARS - 1ST RESP Gering Firefighters

Gering firefighters Jake Pittman and Brett Walter stand next one of the trucks they typically take when going out of state to assist fighting a wildfire. The truck doesn’t have a ton of space, and they said you get really close to one another when you are packed in for a 12- to 14-hour drive.

Walter said, “We’re here to help our neighbors in their roughest times, their worst days. You never want to see anybody lose their farm ground or their homes or even outbuildings — it’s expensive and that affects business.

"Aside from that, it’s a lot of our recreational areas, so that’s places that we take our kids on the weekends. It’s just preserving what we can and mitigating what else we can so that the big fire doesn’t happen.”

STARS - 1ST RESP Gering Firefighters

Brett Walter (left) and Jake Pittman (right) are just two of a handful of Gering firefighters who voluntarily travel out of state to help with wildfires in other places. A lot of what they learn out of state ends up being useful back home.

Of course, fighting wildfires is no small task. Nevertheless, Walter and Pittman still find some joy in it, especially when they get to travel other places for it. In fact, both use vacation time from their regular jobs to go fight fires elsewhere. It gives them an opportunity to continue to grow in their firefighting abilities.

“I find it a lot of fun,” Pittman said, “just the challenging part of some of the terrains and how fire moves differently in certain areas.”

Walter added, “Even working with other crews — the way we do things might not be the way they do things in California or Idaho, so we’re learning their techniques, looking at what they do. Is that something that we can apply to what we do to be more effective? It’s just constant learning, constant growing. … It’s like backpacking on steroids. I mean, you’re backpacking, but the whole world is on fire.”

The other part about fighting fires across state borders? It builds on that brother/sisterhood bond that only those who constantly risk their lives for each other can understand.

“We spend a lot of time together,” Walter said. “We miss a lot of family time being together, so you build those relationships. And as far as going on deployments, you put three people in a truck, in a tent for 14 days, you get pretty close.”

Pittman said, “It’s just like a brotherhood/sisterhood. We hassle each other all the time, but when it comes down to it, we’re there for each other.”

Maybe one of the craziest parts about it all is that firefighters like Pittman and Walter use their vacation time to voluntarily spend days and weeks at a time away from friends and family to do a dangerous job that they don’t get paid to do. Nevertheless, they’ve never thought twice about it.

“I’ve never stopped long enough to think about it,” Walter said. “When you have a passion for something, you do what it takes to become a master of it. … The different topographies, the 16-hour shifts, seven to 12 miles a hike, I mean, just pushing your limits to know what you’re capable of (is a part of it all). It’s long work hours. It’s exciting. There’s nothing dull about it.”

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

