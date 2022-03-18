Gering firefighters gain skills fighting fires across state lines to help fight fires at home

On Nov. 14, 2021, Jake Pittman and Brett Walter were enjoying their Sunday when they were called in to the Gering Fire Department at 11:30 a.m. to fight a raging wildfire southeast of Gering. The fire, which later become known as the Buffalo Creek Fire, burned an estimated 2,600 acres.

Pittman had been a firefighter for nearly 15 years and Walter for about 10, but neither of them had seen a fire in western Nebraska act the way this one had.

“It was very unusual fire behavior for the area,” Walter said. “To have flames moving through the timber that late into the evening is pretty unusual. We did have one structure in particular that we defended during those conditions, and that was a situation I haven’t experienced in my 10 years to actually have that in our backyard.”

Still, it wasn’t something that they had never seen before. Both Walter and Pittman also respond to large wildfires outside the region and across multiple states. In fact, they credit their experience fighting fires in states like Colorado, Utah, Idaho, California and Montana for being able to fight the strange Buffalo Creek Fire at home.

“I think what we’ve done out of state made that possible, just knowing from different situations, different fuel loads, different fuel types,” Walter said. “Knowing and having that experience, we knew what we were up against, and that we could defend it. … Had we not had some experience in California and Idaho and Utah, we might not have defended that home.

"But there was a handful of us on that (line) that knew everybody’s capabilities, and we’ve got this, so we were able to defend that home and that’s a huge win.”

Pittman said, “While we’re out there, we pick other departments’ brains, because most of them are fed or state agencies that are out there on those fires. … (We’re always) picking their brains and bringing that back to our engine academy, so we can pass all that knowledge on to neighboring departments when we do that engine academy in September.”

Fighting fires out of state isn’t just about developing skills to fight fires back home, although it is a huge benefit; it’s also about helping neighboring states and communities.

“It’s to give back to the community, just to be out there for them ... (and) protect the livestock and grasses that feed the livestock, help protect those so that farmers can keep going,” Pittman said.

Walter said, “We’re here to help our neighbors in their roughest times, their worst days. You never want to see anybody lose their farm ground or their homes or even outbuildings — it’s expensive and that affects business.

"Aside from that, it’s a lot of our recreational areas, so that’s places that we take our kids on the weekends. It’s just preserving what we can and mitigating what else we can so that the big fire doesn’t happen.”

Of course, fighting wildfires is no small task. Nevertheless, Walter and Pittman still find some joy in it, especially when they get to travel other places for it. In fact, both use vacation time from their regular jobs to go fight fires elsewhere. It gives them an opportunity to continue to grow in their firefighting abilities.

“I find it a lot of fun,” Pittman said, “just the challenging part of some of the terrains and how fire moves differently in certain areas.”

Walter added, “Even working with other crews — the way we do things might not be the way they do things in California or Idaho, so we’re learning their techniques, looking at what they do. Is that something that we can apply to what we do to be more effective? It’s just constant learning, constant growing. … It’s like backpacking on steroids. I mean, you’re backpacking, but the whole world is on fire.”

The other part about fighting fires across state borders? It builds on that brother/sisterhood bond that only those who constantly risk their lives for each other can understand.

“We spend a lot of time together,” Walter said. “We miss a lot of family time being together, so you build those relationships. And as far as going on deployments, you put three people in a truck, in a tent for 14 days, you get pretty close.”

Pittman said, “It’s just like a brotherhood/sisterhood. We hassle each other all the time, but when it comes down to it, we’re there for each other.”

Maybe one of the craziest parts about it all is that firefighters like Pittman and Walter use their vacation time to voluntarily spend days and weeks at a time away from friends and family to do a dangerous job that they don’t get paid to do. Nevertheless, they’ve never thought twice about it.

“I’ve never stopped long enough to think about it,” Walter said. “When you have a passion for something, you do what it takes to become a master of it. … The different topographies, the 16-hour shifts, seven to 12 miles a hike, I mean, just pushing your limits to know what you’re capable of (is a part of it all). It’s long work hours. It’s exciting. There’s nothing dull about it.”

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.