Gering Friends of the Library hosting annual meeting Nov. 6

The Gering Friends of the Library have invited Vicki Sakurada Schaepler to speak at its annual meeting on Nov. 6.

The meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sakurada Schaepler will discuss local Japanese-American history and culture. The event is open to the community.

Schaepler led the campaign that raised funds to move the hall from Scottsbluff to the Legacy of the Plains Museum in 2019. She also creates displays for the hall about Japanese history in the North Platte Valley and the hall’s role in preserving immigrant culture. The Japanese Hall will open this spring.