Gering grad speaks on importance of manufacturing jobs to local, state economy

“I think, in many respects, people have a vision of manufacturing like it was 50 years ago — it must be a dirty industry. That is not today’s manufacturing. If you go to plants today, there’s a lot of technology. There’s a lot of a lot of very sophisticated processes that go on. It’s really a terrific career opportunity for young people. The biggest challenge is simply getting parents and young people to have that experience and understand what those careers really look like,” he said.

Many manufacturing jobs also require some additional education.

“There are lots of manufacturing jobs anymore that are really about programming machines and operating machines, rather than actual physical production,” he said. “There’s a lot of science and math and computer skills needed. There’s this continual opportunity to grow in manufacturing with technical skills.”

Getting people into those manufacturing jobs is important for the economy locally and statewide, Sloan said.