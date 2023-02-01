 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Gering High School announces cast list for April production of "Footloose"

  • 0
020223-ssh-new-footloose-2.jpg

The recently announced cast of Gering High School's 2023 production of "Footloose" met for their first script reading on Wednesday evening.

The cast of Gering High School’s upcoming production of “Footloose” met for their first script reading on Wednesday evening.

Although many versions of the show exist, GHS vocal music director Andrea Tritt said that the school’s production most resembles the popular 1984 film of the same name.

“The musical was based on that version, and this is actually the 25th anniversary of the show opening on Broadway,” said Tritt. “It’s going to be a really fun time, and the kids are really excited about it.”

The musical will feature a large number of GHS seniors in prominent roles. Kaitlyn Peterson, who will be playing the role of Ariel Moore, said that her excitement for the show kept growing as she read through the script.

“I knew it was a lot of dancing, so after having read the script and seeing where that plays in and some of the scenes that have a lot of that movement and big showy, flashy aspects, I’m really excited about it,” said Peterson.

People are also reading…

Maddux Janecek will be playing Willard Hewitt, and he’s also looking forward to the show’s iconic songs and dance numbers after watching both film iterations.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

020223-ssh-new-footloose-1.jpg

Dominic Marostica (Ren McCormack) and Maddux Janecek (Willard Hewitt) experience their characters for the first time during a table read. Both actors said they're looking forward to the big dance numbers featured prominently in "Footloose".

“I thought it looked like a fun movie to be a part of,” said Janecek. “There’s a lot of dancing, which is usually my favorite part of musicals. Willard also looked like a fun character to play, and I was really hoping to be him.”

Ren McCormack will be portrayed by Dominic Marostica, who said that he looks forward to bringing out the aspects that make the character special.

Hollywood actor Kevin Bacon has insisted he's pleased fans are still devoted to his hit 1984 film Footloose almost 40 years after it took cinemas by storm.

“I’m looking forward to bringing out how he wants to make a change in the town as far as dancing and having fun go. Allowing for more looseness and less rigidity,” said Marostica. “It’s about teenagers being teenagers really.”

Tritt said that Gering High School has never put on a production of “Footloose” and that she narrowly missed an opportunity to be in the show during her own school years, making it an experience that she wants her students to have.

“I went to Scottsbluff High School and they did it the year after I graduated. I had some friends that were in it, and they just loved it, so I knew it would be a really fun musical to do,” said Tritt.

GHS’s production of “Footloose” will be shown Thursday, April 20, through Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m. each evening. Tickets will be $10, with sales opening on Monday, March 6.

"Footloose" cast list

Ren McCormack - Dominic Marostica

Ariel Moore - Kaitlyn Peterson

Reverend Shaw Moore - Wyatt Soule

Vi Moore - Natalie Laws

Willard Hewitt - Maddux Janecek

Rusty - Hannah Boyd

Chuck Cranston - John Coakley

Wendy-Jo - Abigail Prohs

Urleen - Aphia Boyd

Ethel McCormack - Aspen Elsen

Lyle - Nathaniel Steinbrecher

Travis - Gavin DeLosSantos

Bickle - Sam Martindale

Garvin - Noah Sentelle

Jeter - Tyler Fogle

Wes Warnicker - Thomas Connot

Lulu Warnicker - Emily Coakley

Coach Dunbar - Grady Robbins

Eleanor Dunbar - Jaleigh Kumm

Cowboy Bob - Zephaniah Henderson

Betty Blast - Nayeli Barraza

Principal Harry Clark - Conrad Baard

Cowgirl - Emily Hutton

Cop - Jessi Ahlers

More students will participate in the musical as members of the chorus and crew, which have not yet been finalized.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Fletcher Halfaker is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at fletcher.halfaker@starherald.com. 

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why snail skin therapy is the new facial trend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News