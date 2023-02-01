Gering High School announces cast list for April production of "Footloose"

The cast of Gering High School’s upcoming production of “Footloose” met for their first script reading on Wednesday evening.

Although many versions of the show exist, GHS vocal music director Andrea Tritt said that the school’s production most resembles the popular 1984 film of the same name.

“The musical was based on that version, and this is actually the 25th anniversary of the show opening on Broadway,” said Tritt. “It’s going to be a really fun time, and the kids are really excited about it.”

The musical will feature a large number of GHS seniors in prominent roles. Kaitlyn Peterson, who will be playing the role of Ariel Moore, said that her excitement for the show kept growing as she read through the script.

“I knew it was a lot of dancing, so after having read the script and seeing where that plays in and some of the scenes that have a lot of that movement and big showy, flashy aspects, I’m really excited about it,” said Peterson.

Maddux Janecek will be playing Willard Hewitt, and he’s also looking forward to the show’s iconic songs and dance numbers after watching both film iterations.

“I thought it looked like a fun movie to be a part of,” said Janecek. “There’s a lot of dancing, which is usually my favorite part of musicals. Willard also looked like a fun character to play, and I was really hoping to be him.”

Ren McCormack will be portrayed by Dominic Marostica, who said that he looks forward to bringing out the aspects that make the character special.

“I’m looking forward to bringing out how he wants to make a change in the town as far as dancing and having fun go. Allowing for more looseness and less rigidity,” said Marostica. “It’s about teenagers being teenagers really.”

Tritt said that Gering High School has never put on a production of “Footloose” and that she narrowly missed an opportunity to be in the show during her own school years, making it an experience that she wants her students to have.

“I went to Scottsbluff High School and they did it the year after I graduated. I had some friends that were in it, and they just loved it, so I knew it would be a really fun musical to do,” said Tritt.

GHS’s production of “Footloose” will be shown Thursday, April 20, through Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m. each evening. Tickets will be $10, with sales opening on Monday, March 6.