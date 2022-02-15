 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gering High School Class of 1972 reunion scheduled
Gering High School 

 Brad Staman/Star-Herald

GERING - Gering High School Class of 1972 will be having a 50th reunion on July 8-9 during Oregon Trail Days.

Activities include a luncheon at Legion Park on Friday, July 8 and a mixer that evening. The class will ride a float in the Oregon Trail Days parade, take a tour of the Gering High School and have a dinner at the Gering Civic Center on Saturday, July 9.

If you would like to attend any of these activities, please send your name and address to Janet Martindale at jmartindale176@gmail.com or 7483 Rd 39N, Torrington, WY 82240 and a registration form and information sheet will be mailed to you. Find us on Facebook at Gering High School – Class of 1972.

