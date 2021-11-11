Gering High School grad joins Space Force

The Space Force was only founded in December 2019.

“Not unlike how the Air Force was born out of the Army so many years ago, that’s what’s taken place here,” Kelly said.

Kelly didn’t intend to join the military for long, but she has spent a dozen years as both an Air Force airman and a Space Force guardian. Now, she’ll be spending her first Veterans Day as a guardian close to home.

The Melbeta resident will present the Space Force flag for a dedication and veteran’s ceremony in Gering on Saturday. The event will take place at American Legion Post 36 at 1425 9th St. For Master Sergeant Kelly, it will be far from the first Veterans Day event she’s participated in.

“Every year since I’ve been in, it’s been volunteering at VA homes or planning parades ... it’s been a myriad of things,” she said.

A coffee for veterans and guests will be held at 10 a.m. before the ceremony begins an hour later. Pete Wysocki, a former Scottsbluff police officer and a veteran, will be the guest speaker.

Kelly learned about the event through a family friend. One of her dad’s friends recommended her, as a member of the Space Force, since the Legion was going to be holding the flag dedication anyways.