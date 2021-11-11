Gering High School grad present Space Force flag as part of Veterans Day ceremony

Kayla Kelly and her brother Kyle have always been close. She said she’d often want to do what he was doing when she was younger. So when he had joined the Air Force straight out of high school, and she was wondering what to do after college, she said it made sense to follow in his footsteps.
“My brother was absolutely loving what he was doing and I wanted to be a part of that,” Kelly said. “...I fell in love with the military.” And while she spent time stationed with her brother, her military career would go in a completely different direction.
Kelly worked in the intelligence field while in the Air Force. That happened to be one of the fields being heavily recruited to the new United States Space Force.
“I suppose it starts with the same reason I joined (the military) in the first place,” Kelly said. “A new branch of service is an opportunity to be part of something new and exciting again.”
Kelly joined Space Delta 7, stationed out of Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado. That delta serves as the Space Force’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance division. Kelly, a master sergeant, is a non-commissioned officer in charge. She ensures mission integrations run smoothly.
To join the Space Force, Kelly submitted her application, which was reviewed by a board. With previous experience in space operations, she was selected to join. She officially transferred branches in February 2021.
The Space Force was only founded in December 2019.
“Not unlike how the Air Force was born out of the Army so many years ago, that’s what’s taken place here,” Kelly said.
Kelly didn’t intend to join the military for long, but she has spent a dozen years as both an Air Force airman and a Space Force guardian. Now, she’ll be spending her first Veterans Day as a guardian close to home.
The Melbeta resident will present the Space Force flag for a dedication and veteran’s ceremony in Gering on Saturday. The event will take place at American Legion Post 36 at 1425 9th St. For Master Sergeant Kelly, it will be far from the first Veterans Day event she’s participated in.
“Every year since I’ve been in, it’s been volunteering at VA homes or planning parades ... it’s been a myriad of things,” she said.
A coffee for veterans and guests will be held at 10 a.m. before the ceremony begins an hour later. Pete Wysocki, a former Scottsbluff police officer and a veteran, will be the guest speaker.
Kelly learned about the event through a family friend. One of her dad’s friends recommended her, as a member of the Space Force, since the Legion was going to be holding the flag dedication anyways.
Kelly says she enjoys participating in Veterans Day events. She said being an active duty member of the military gives her a sense of what these veterans have been through. “I want to let those who’ve served know there’s still someone who values what they’ve done.”
The Legion will also be hosting a pulled pork meal on Saturday, with a cost of $8. The public is welcome to attend these events.