Gering High School seniors give back to the community during annual senior service day

GALLERY GHS Senior Service Day

GHS senior Jaden Shirley sweeps Oregon Trail Park Stadium during Senior Service Day on Wednesday, April 27.

The Gering High School class of 2022 spent its Wednesday morning picking up trash, raking tumbleweeds or sweeping bleachers on Wednesday, April 27. The annual senior service day has been a tradition for many years at GHS, and this year was no different.

After completing thank you cards for various school partners in the community, seniors split into seven groups and spread out throughout Gering to help with various projects from picking up trash along Five Rocks Road to cleaning out the city pool to prepare it for the summer season.

GALLERY GHS Senior Service Day

Nessa Bailey dumps raked mulch on landscaping at the Oregon Trail Park Stadium after it blew all over the ballpark due to high winds.

One project that students considered particularly grueling was helping tidy up Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

“Needless to say, I’ve done enough yard work where I think I’m good for the rest of the year,” Jaden Shirley said.

Still, Shirley and her classmates admitted that it was a good time helping out their community — plus it beat sitting in class for the day.

GALLERY GHS Senior Service Day

Brylee Dean picks up a piece of trash in the ditch along Five Rocks Road as a part of her Senior Service Day project.

“I’m so happy I didn’t have to go to math today,” Freedom Hauck said while she raked tumbleweeds away from the fence at Five Rocks Amphitheater.

People are also reading…

Besides it getting them out of class, Hauck and classmate Tucker Hixon felt good about the work they were doing.

“It’s helping people out, so I guess it’s pretty good,” Hixon said.

Hauck said community service is something more people should consider doing.

GALLERY GHS Senior Service Day

Sydnee Winkler stuffs trash she picked up on the side of Five Rocks Road into a trash bag. Winkler and a few of her classmates help Gering Kiwanis do highway cleanup for Senior Service Day.

“It would be nice for more people to want to help,” she said.

For these seniors, the service day gives them the opportunity to give back to a community that’s given so much to them over the years.

GALLERY GHS Senior Service Day

Tucker Hixon and Freedom Hauck pull tumbleweeds away from the fence at Five Rocks Amphitheater during Senior Service Day.

“This is the community we all generate from … and doing it together was just a plus,” Aryez Cervantes said.

Shirley added, “I see it like giving back to the community that has raised us … it’s one of the things that we’ve all been here, and it’s nice to finally give back to the community and people who have given to us.”

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

