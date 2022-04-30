Gering High School seniors give back to the community during annual senior service day

The Gering High School class of 2022 spent its Wednesday morning picking up trash, raking tumbleweeds or sweeping bleachers on Wednesday, April 27. The annual senior service day has been a tradition for many years at GHS, and this year was no different.

After completing thank you cards for various school partners in the community, seniors split into seven groups and spread out throughout Gering to help with various projects from picking up trash along Five Rocks Road to cleaning out the city pool to prepare it for the summer season.

One project that students considered particularly grueling was helping tidy up Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

“Needless to say, I’ve done enough yard work where I think I’m good for the rest of the year,” Jaden Shirley said.

Still, Shirley and her classmates admitted that it was a good time helping out their community — plus it beat sitting in class for the day.

“I’m so happy I didn’t have to go to math today,” Freedom Hauck said while she raked tumbleweeds away from the fence at Five Rocks Amphitheater.

Besides it getting them out of class, Hauck and classmate Tucker Hixon felt good about the work they were doing.

“It’s helping people out, so I guess it’s pretty good,” Hixon said.

Hauck said community service is something more people should consider doing.

“It would be nice for more people to want to help,” she said.

For these seniors, the service day gives them the opportunity to give back to a community that’s given so much to them over the years.

“This is the community we all generate from … and doing it together was just a plus,” Aryez Cervantes said.

Shirley added, “I see it like giving back to the community that has raised us … it’s one of the things that we’ve all been here, and it’s nice to finally give back to the community and people who have given to us.”

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.