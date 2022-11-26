Gering Holiday Parade kicks off Christmas season in the Panhandle

The Christmas season officially began in the Panhandle Friday night, kicked off by the annual Gering Holiday Parade.

Community members — including plenty of excited children — lined both sides of 10th Street in downtown Gering to take in the first holiday sights of the season provided by local businesses and organizations.

The parade allowed its participants to express their creativity with their float designs, costumes, and other decorations, and the opportunity was not wasted.

One of the biggest and brightest sights in the parade was the float by 21st Century Equipment. Service manager James Hintergardt said the concept for their contribution started with the idea to turn one of their big green machines into a favorite holiday character.

“We turned a John Deere tractor into Rudolph, and he’s pulling a sleigh with a gator in the back,” said Hintergardt.

The sleigh was piled high with gifts and lights, including yet another John Deere vehicle with a big red bow. Hintergardt said that his team takes part in the parade as a way of giving back to the people who support them.

“We’re just putting back into the community,” said Hintergardt. “Nobody would be here without the community. It’s good for the kids, and they really enjoy it.”

ALLO Communications also drew inspiration for their float from a classic source, the hit holiday song “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas.”

“We play the song every year in the parade, so someone finally said we should build the float around it,” said general manager Clint Schleicher.

ALLO’s float included a shipping crate clearly marked “DANGER: LIVE HIPPO,” as well as a dancing hippo in a tutu and a snow machine that blew over the scene. Schleicher said that everyone on board worked hard to get the float ready during the week of Thanksgiving, but that it was worth it in order to participate.

“It’s a fun event to be in. We love to be local, so we all make an effort to be a part of it and help out. It’s good for the community,” he said.

Sarah Stillahn with Bumper to Bumper Body and Paint said that her team chose to enter the parade for the first time this year to provide a great experience for their own families.

“It’s actually the first time we’ve ever been in the parade,” said Stillahn. “We have quite a few employees that have children working at the shop now, so we thought it would be fun. The kids really enjoy it, so we decided to do it.”

The Bumper to Bumper kids got to ride on the float, a flatbed truck that absolutely radiated Christmas with its load of decorations.

“We just wanted to go big, so we bought a lot of lights, some inflatables, anything we thought might fill the bed,” said Stillahn.

The finale of the parade was, of course, the appearance of Santa himself. The man in the red suit waved from atop the Gering Fire Department’s old school engine as children called his name from both sides of the street. Santa was preceded by a few live reindeer, which received almost as much enthusiasm as the man himself.

Everyone got to meet Saint Nick face-to-face by visiting Santa’s Village at the Gering Civic Center after the parade, providing kids an important chance to tell the jolly old fellow what they would like for Christmas this year.

There will be more chances to catch up with Santa and participate in plenty of other fun activities at the Gering Civic Center on Saturday evenings throughout the month of December and between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve.