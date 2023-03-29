Are you a poet? Share some of your poetry with the community. To celebrate National Poetry Month, the Gering Library is hosting a public poetry reading on April 17.

The reading will be held at 7 p.m. in the Library Community Room. Poets of all ages and experiences are welcome to read their work. Time will be limited depending on how many people want to share their poetry. Non-poets are encouraged to join and enjoy our local talent.

Stop by the library at 1055 P St. or contact library staff by phone, 308-436-7433, or email gpl@geringlibrary.org to sign up or for more information.

If you can’t make it to the poetry reading, “Paws” and contribute to the library's pet poetry display. Is your muse a cat? Did your dog write a haiku about you? Does your pet rock inspire iambic pentameter? Bring in a copy of your pet poem and staff will add it to the library's display. Staff will accept poems written about pets and also poems written by pets.

Library events are free and open to the public.

