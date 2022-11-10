Gering, Kimball, Bayard sign landbank agreement

Three Panhandle cities met at the Gering City Hall to sign an interlocal agreement forming a regional landbank on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman hosted Kimball Mayor Keith Prunty, Bayard Mayor Greg Schmall and District 48 Sen. John Stinner at the signing.

Jordan Diedrich, the Executive Director of Twin Cities Development, was among those who helped organize the event.

“The landbank is used to find dilapidated properties which can be sites, houses, and buildings. From there the property can be secured by the landbank and protected from further dilapidation,” Diedrich said in an email to the Star-Herald. “The property is then disposed of to a developer to be developed. The sites will then be returned to the tax rolls in better condition.”

Landbanks were made possible due to the passage of LB424, which allows groups of municipalities to work together and create them. Diedrich said he expects additional cities to join in with Gering, Kimball and Bayard.

Kaufman began Thursday’s meeting by thanking Stinner and the Nebraska Legislature who made LB424 law.

“Regional housing has been an issue and continues to be an issue, but more importantly there are a lot of problem properties in the communities that we serve and there is no funding to really help … deal with those properties to convert them into developable properties,” he said.

With the legislation in place, Kaufman said municipalities can band together to make their communities better places to live.

“We all have thriving school systems and thriving communities but we all have properties that could use a little attention and get them into a better position for developers to tackle,” he added.

Stinner said LB424 took around six years to pass. Landbanks will allow regions to find new ways of restoring or repurposing properties which would otherwise just take up space.

“This is another tool in the toolbox, another arrow in the quiver, for local communities to deal with some of these problems,” he said. “… It’s nice to see legislation actually put into practice.”

All three mayors expressed optimism at being able to utilize a landbank and identify dilapidated properties. Prunty said he’s seen success in Kimball when it comes to restoring worn-down locations.

Three such properties have, in recent years, been turned into a restaurant, an RV park and a transit center. “You get more done working together than you get done yourself,” Prunty said.