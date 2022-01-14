 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gering landfill closed due to high winds
GERING — Due to high winds, the Gering Landfill will be closed for all residential and commercial loads except garbage trucks on Friday, Jan. 14. The Gering Landfill will not be accepting any loads of loose garbage.

