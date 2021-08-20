Gering Library announces fall children’s programming

GERING — The Gering Library announces its all children’s programming: Storytime, Lego Club and LEAP.

Librarian Christie Clarke said in a press release she is excited to hold storytime in person again. “The Young and the Restless,” a Story and Playtime for wigglers and gigglers, will be held in the Gering Library storytime room on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. starting Sept. 8. This storytime is designed for both toddlers and preschoolers. Storytime incorporates books, music, movement and exploration. After storytime, parents can visit with each other and children can play with educational toys. Older children may participate in a craft.

Lego Club will be Wednesdays from 3-4 p.m., starting Sept. 1. Children from age 8 on up are welcome at Lego Club. Children under age 8 can attend with a caregiver who must be at least 13 years old. The library provides the Legos, and you provide the imagination.

L.E.A.P. (Learn, Explore, Achieve, Play!) is a free early-childhood literacy and school readiness program for children ages 3 to 5 years old. It is held on Tuesday evenings from 6-7 p.m. in two separate eight-week sessions (fall and winter) at the Gering Public Library.