Gering Library holds outdoor sign-up event

Children ran around Legion Park with blue tongues and bags of goodies Wednesday afternoon.

The Gering Library’s summer reading sign up event went off without a hitch, and families were enjoying making crafts, hitching horse rides and eating snow cones as they lined up to register for summer reading.

“(It was) way better than I even expected, as far as the numbers of people that have come out,” youth librarian Christie Clarke said. “It seemed like everything had gone off really well.”

Clarke has been working on putting this event together for a while, and she was excited to finally see it come to fruition, although Tuesday’s weather made her slightly nervous.

“Every single day I checked the weather report like many, many times a day. That was my biggest fear that we were going to get rained out,” she said. “I was worried that it was going to be a huge thunderstorm and swamp this out.”

Instead, the day couldn’t have been better. The sun was shining, there was hardly a cloud in the sky and families and friends were able to meet up in person, some for the first time since the last in person storytime in October.