Gering library kicks of month of activities

A pair of boys shoots water guns to knock over cups in the water gun firing range activity at the Gering Public Library kickoff event to encourage the public of all ages to join them in a month filled with reading and fun filled adventures.

The Gering Public Library kicked off its month-long reading program with an enthusiastic crowd of participants, perfect weather and activities galore at the Legion Park in Gering on June 1.

“This is our way of starting our summer reading program sign-ups for the entire family,” Christie Clark, library director said. “We have crafts, we have our story time, we have games and we have local agencies that have partnered with us.”

The start of the June reading program welcomed about 200 families that signed up for exciting opportunities for ages younger than 5 years to adult. The party at the park included a multitude of activities ranging from the water gun firing range and bubble machine dance party to learning opportunities and crafts.

Cody Esterdahl shows off his button that he made in the button maker station at the Gering Library kickoff party on June 1.

The Gering library will be hosting several events throughout the month of June highlighting interests of all ages.

We have lots of fun stuff going on this month,” Clark said. “We would like to just invite the whole family to come out and participate in these community events.”

For a complete list of activities visit the Gering Public Library website at gering.org/departments-services/gering-public-library, or stop by the library located at 1055 P St. for more detailed information.

Riverside Discovery Center was on site for the Gering Public Library June reading program launch party with a special turtle guest on June 1.
Young Jack Bennet and his mom enjoyed the fishing pool before moving on to other activities geared to encourage families to participate in the Gering Public Library's events throughout the month of June.
Ily Belford concentrates on the detailed work of coloring in her aquatic-themed scene under the Coral Reef Teen Lounge at the Gering Public Library kickoff party on June 1.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture.  She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

