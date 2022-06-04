Gering library kicks of month of activities

The Gering Public Library kicked off its month-long reading program with an enthusiastic crowd of participants, perfect weather and activities galore at the Legion Park in Gering on June 1.

“This is our way of starting our summer reading program sign-ups for the entire family,” Christie Clark, library director said. “We have crafts, we have our story time, we have games and we have local agencies that have partnered with us.”

The start of the June reading program welcomed about 200 families that signed up for exciting opportunities for ages younger than 5 years to adult. The party at the park included a multitude of activities ranging from the water gun firing range and bubble machine dance party to learning opportunities and crafts.

The Gering library will be hosting several events throughout the month of June highlighting interests of all ages.

We have lots of fun stuff going on this month,” Clark said. “We would like to just invite the whole family to come out and participate in these community events.”

For a complete list of activities visit the Gering Public Library website at gering.org/departments-services/gering-public-library, or stop by the library located at 1055 P St. for more detailed information.

