Gering library receives grant, plans summer activities

This spring Gering Public Library received a grant as part of a nationwide #Plantwildflowers campaign. #Plantwildflowers highlights the critical role bees and other pollinators play in healthy ecosystems. Funding for the grant was generously provided by HHMI Tangled Bank Studio, PBS Nature and the #Plantwildflowers initiative.

The public can visit the pollinator display at the library to learn about local pollinators. The library has all kinds of “free-bees.” Pick up some free wildflower seeds to plant in a corner of the garden or in the alley. They also have bee identification cards to take home as well. Visitors can find books for readers of all ages with information about insects and beneficial flowers in our area.

According to pollinators.org, one of every three bites of food comes to humans thanks to a pollinator. Some plants need insects for pollination, while others rely on bats and birds. Local crops like corn, beans, wheat, and beets don’t rely on insect pollinators. Alfalfa does though, and many of the garden vegetables also rely on insect pollination. If society wants to continue to eat well, then society needs pollinators.

Through small actions like planting a section of the yard or a community space with native wildflowers, residents can each make a big impact on pollinator habitat.

Gering Public Library will highlight the importance of local pollinators through June with fun activities for the whole family, including a screening of “My Garden of a Thousand Bees” on June 7 at 6 p.m. where viewers will see bees like they’ve never seen them before in this PBS Nature documentary. Filming with one-of-a-kind lenses forged at his kitchen table, wildlife filmmaker Martin Dohrn catalogues more than 60 different species in his back yard. He eventually gets so close to the bees he can identify individuals by sight, documenting life at their level as we have never seen it before.

The public is encouraged to mark their calendars for June 10 as the Nebraska State Arboretum will be selling native plants from 4-7 p.m. at the Gering Civic Plaza. Participants can take home their own free native wildflower seed packets to plant in the backyard, outdoor flowerpot, or alley. Planting as little as one square foot of wildflowers can make a big difference for pollinators.

On June 25, Gering Public Library is teaming up with the Community Ever Green House for a Pollinator Fun Day. This family-friendly event will be buzzy with activities including a beekeeper with bees, a storytime, a balloon artist, crafts for adults and children as well as an enormous bear selfie station. The Ever Green House will have some new bee-utiful sculptures to enjoy.

To find out more about the nationwide #PlantWildflowers campaign and additional upcoming pollinator-focused events, please follow Gering Library and the Ever Green House on Facebook.

For more information contact the Gering Public Library at 308-436-7433 or gpl@geringlibrary.org.

