Gering library’s 101st birthday proves libraries’ critical role in communities

“The folks that are a part of (the foundation board) are just working so hard to make sure that we are doing the best we can for not only having good facilities, but having good programming, and part of what we want to do with the money that we’re raising is just ensuring that that programming can move forward because we’ve got the right space and the right resources to do that,” he said. “So, if people are able to come in and help us by getting one of those red tags, we definitely promise that we will put their contributions to good use.”

The foundation’s goal is to make sure the library is around for another 101 years, providing resources to the community, Lieske said.

“It’s pretty amazing to think that it’s been 101 years of having a public library in Gering. For several years before that, it was a privately held library, but making that transition to a public library and really ensuring accessibility for all people is pretty remarkable, and to have done that for a century is great,” he said. “And, part of the reason that the foundation was formed and we’re doing the work that we are doing is that it’s been lots of years since our facility was built and renovated the last time, and we just really need to catch up with the time.”