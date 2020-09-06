Gering man sentenced to 10-15 years imprisonment in sexual assault case

A Gering man has been sentenced to 10 to 15 years imprisonment in a sexual assault case.

On Aug. 20, Scotts Bluff County District Court Judge Andrea Miller sentenced Bacilio Palomo, 39, on a charge of attempted first-degree sexual assault, a Class III felony. Palomo was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison, with credit given for 138 days in jail.

Palomo had initially been charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault, all felonies, stemming from an investigation that began in February 2019. A woman had reported to police that she had been raped in 1998. She told police she had stayed overnight with another man and alleged that Palomo had raped her. A man and other witnesses corroborated the woman’s account, with one woman telling police that the woman may have been passed out at the time from alcohol consumption.

During the investigation, another woman came forward, reporting that she had been assaulted by Palomo as a child. The woman disclosed two incidents, which investigators believed to have occurred in 1996 and 1997. Investigators identified a case involving a third individual,a child between the ages of 12 and 16, allegedly assaulted between the periods of January 2011 and January 2012, but additional details were not available in an affidavit.

On June 21, 2020, prosecutors entered a plea agreement from Palomo, dismissing two of the felony counts and amending the third charge.

Palomo is also ordered to register as a sex offender.

