Gering Merchants announce decision to cancel holiday parade

With the health and safety of all residents of Gering and the area as its first priority, the Gering Merchants Association announced Wednesday a decision to cancel the 2020 Christmas Holiday Parade scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27.

“After meeting with Panhandle Public Health officials last Thursday and subsequent discussions with the City of Gering, our health facilities and public safety officials, a collective decision has been made to cancel the Holiday Parade amidst the high transmissions and reported cases of COVID-19 locally,” RaNae Garton, chairman of the Gering Merchant, said. “This was a very difficult call for our Merchants organization and our Downtown business community to make today; but relying on the facts of community spread cases rising daily, we need to keep our Gering families and residents in mind and do everything possible to minimize community transmissions during this most critical time of the pandemic.”