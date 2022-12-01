Gering photographer selected for regional showcase

A Gering photographer’s work was recently selected as a winner in a regional photography showcase in Omaha.

Bill Peters, a Gering resident and attorney, had one of his photographs selected as the winner of the City/Street category in the 2022 Regional Photography Biennial. The biennial is a new program introduced by Gallery 1516, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting artists from Nebraska and neighboring states.

Of the 700 entries, Peters’ photo was one of only 93 selected to hang in the show by judges Diego and April Uchitel. His piece, titled “Getting Home Before the Storm” features the Kelley Bean Co. building on 10th Street in Gering. A summer thunderstorm builds in the background as a cyclist dressed in stark black and white pedals southward.

“I happened to see that there was a thunderstorm building behind the Kelley Bean receiving plant and thought it might make a good composition with the shiny steel of the metal cladding on the building,” said Peters.

Peters said he does a large amount of photography in black and white, and although “Getting Home Before the Storm” appears monochromatic at first glance, there are actually subtle pops of color — a patch of blue sky, the bold yellow lines on the road, and the dark blue elevator piping — that bring a great deal of life to the photo.

The process of taking the award-winning photo was one of patience, with Peters waiting across the street from the Kelly Bean building and anticipating the development of the storm system.

“I managed to grab a tripod and set it up and waited for the scene to develop in the way that I was hoping it would in terms of the sky and the density of the clouds,” said Peters. “I just waited for what I thought was the right time and I took the picture.”

The cyclist in the photo has no connection to Peters and wasn’t intended to be his subject, as Peters planned on photographing the building and the storm regardless. They just happened to pass by at the right time. The identity of the cyclist is still unknown.

Peters, who typically focuses on landscapes and buildings, has been a photographer for many years after starting out on Kodachrome using his father’s Argus C3 camera.

“I got into shooting black and white pictures, which I processed in my home dark room and made prints from,” said Peters.

He later made the transition to digital photography, which is the medium used for “Getting Home Before the Storm.”

Peters’ photograph will be shown at Gallery 1516 in Omaha until Jan. 29, 2023, and possibly longer, as the gallery purchased the photo in order to add it to their permanent collection.

Peters and his wife, Gretchen, will both have work showcased in an exhibit at the Carnegie Art Center in Alliance between Dec. 6 and Feb. 11. Gretchen Peters is an artist specializing in work with colored pencils, which will be featured alongside photographs taken by Bill.

“It’s wonderful to be invited to do that, and it’s fun getting to be on the same bill as my wife, who is just a wonderful artist,” said Peters.

Admission to the Carnegie Arts Center is free from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

