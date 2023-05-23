The Gering Public Library will soon invite community members of all ages to take part in its summer reading program and a wide array of family events throughout the summer months.

The summer reading program will begin with a kickoff event at Legion Park from 3 to 5 p.m. May 31.

“It will be a big event with a lot of people from the community coming,” Perez said. “But if you can’t make it there to sign up, you can come any time in June.”

According to youth services librarian Kira Perez and public services librarian Sherry Preston, the Gering Public Library has programs for all ages over the summer, including adults.

“We have a summer reading program for everybody from infancy to adulthood, and they’re a little different for each age group,” Perez said. “Our first age group is called ‘early literacy’ and we do a bunch of story times and activities. Elementary school does crafts, and we have some great presenters coming from the community.”

Some of those presenters include a Master Gardener, a high school band teacher and several individuals from Keep Scottsbluff-Gering Beautiful who will speak on various topics. There will also be many age-specific events for kids and teens.

“For our teen program we have tie dye planned, we have an anime night planned … just some stuff to give teens a place to come communicate and socialize,” Perez said.

Most of the summer activities will be open to the whole family, including a performance by juggler Peter Brunette on June 13, a party at the Gering Pool June 16 and a screening of “Minions” at the Midwest Theater June 20.

And of course, there are prizes to be earned by librarygoers of all ages for simply checking out and reading books. Perez said the children’s program utilizes a bingo card filled with activities for kids to enjoy.

“If you check out books and bring them back, you can win small prizes,” Perez said. “If you complete the bingo card with different activities, you get a free book and a prize bag. And by coming to events, you also get entered into a grand prize drawing.”

The adult reading program is especially simple to participate in. Checking out an item from the library will earn patrons a scratch-off ticket with a chance to earn them a prize provided by or purchased from area businesses.

“The community has donated almost $3,000 worth of prizes that we’re giving away,” Preston said.

The library will also host several events for adults throughout the summer, including a series of classes on European wines taught by Alexandria Schluter of Emporium Express Bean & Bottle beginning June 5 and a lesson on creating a paper bag journal with Traci Bates on June 15.

The summer reading programs are just one part of what the library does for the Gering community throughout the year, Perez and Preston explained. They said that the library isn’t just a building filled with books, but rather a hub in which people can gather.

“I think it’s important as a library to be a community space in general. It can be really useful for people of all ages,” Perez said. “They’re a space where you can come and meet your neighbors and relax, and you don’t have to pay anything. It’s really a community center, and we also offer all of this other stuff for free.”

Preston agreed. “I think sometimes people who don’t enjoy reading forget that there are many other things you can do in the library,” she said. “There’s a whole wall of movies. … Libraries are there for that as well as education, entertainment, enjoyment and exploring creativity.”

For more information on the Gering Public Library’s summer reading programs and a calendar of events, stop by the library at 1055 P St. or go online to gering.org.