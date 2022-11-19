Gering Public Library to host local author showcase set for Nov. 20

Gering Public Library is pleased to announce a local author showcase featuring Andrea Myers, April Fiet and Todd Von Kampen. Stop by the Gering Library between 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 to visit with some of our local authors about their books and enjoy some light refreshments.

Andrea Myers grew up in Gering and moved to Colorado after college. She returned to her Nebraska roots in 2020. She’s been a piano teacher, a real estate agent, and a frequent blogger about single-motherhood, life, and mental health. After discovering a packet of love letters to her grandmother from several soldiers during WWII and a journal that talks about her grandmother’s job at the POW camp in Scottsbluff she wrote “Behind the Wire.” For more information and for a schedule of events, please visit AndreaMyersAuthor.com.

April Fiet is a pastor, wife, mom, and lover of words. She finds inspiration under the big Nebraska skies, in the garden, in the yarn aisle, and in the kitchen. When she isn’t shuttling kids to their various activities, spending time at the church, or feeding her chickens and playing with her dogs and cat, Fiet finds joy expressing herself through writing. Fiet writes for At the Table with April Fiet (http://aprilfiet.com) and published her first book “The Sacred Pulse: Holy Rhythms for Overwhelmed Souls” in December 2021.

Our life’s rhythm is often borrowed from the pace of life around us. Humans have created such a loud, fast tempo of perfection and production that we often forget — if we ever knew it at all — the rhythms designed for our well-being. In “The Sacred Pulse,” pastor and author Fiet invites readers to examine the frantic patterns of our lives to reclaim the deeper, sacred pulses that pattern our days. Through stories, scripture, and practical guidance for daily living, she lays out twelve rhythms — including gardening, handcrafts, friendship, and holidays — that are both sustainable and sustaining. Everyday acts like mealtime and shopping, and sporadic rhythms like the occasional snow day: reclaiming these patterns can remind us of the holy movement of God in the world.

Todd Von Kampen compiled “Canteen: The Letters,” which is a selection of the best 300 of an estimated 16,000 letters from WWII service members and their loved ones that have come to North Platte over 80 years. He previously edited “Canteen: As It Happened,” which was a compilation of news articles that were published about the canteen during WWII.

Scottsbluff, Gering, Lyman, Mitchell, Morrill and McGrew are on the WWII Canteen Honor Roll, the group of 125 Nebraska and northeast Colorado communities from which some 55,000 people contributed goods, money or volunteer time to keep the Canteen going. Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Adrian Smith have both sponsored bills to collectively award a Congressional Gold Medal to all the Canteen volunteers and communities.

Von Kampen has been in the newspaper business for over 30 years and even worked for the Star-Herald in the 1990s. He and his wife still have family in the area.

Contact the Gering Public Library at (308) 436-7433 or gpl@geringlibrary.org with any questions or for more information.