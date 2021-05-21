Gering Public Library to kick off summer with reading sign-up event

Things are getting wild over at the Gering Public Library as they prepare for their Tails and Tales summer reading program.
The month-long program begins June 2 with a grand sign up event at Legion Park from 1 to 3 p.m. Youth librarian Christie Clarke and public services librarian Sherry Preston said they wanted to play up this year’s summer reading events because they were non-existent last year.
“We want people to show up for everything because it’s all awesome,” Clarke said. “It’s fun and fantastic, and it’s free. It’s something to do.”
The sign-up event will have all kinds of activities including a meet and greet with the Panhandle Humane Society, a horse-drawn hay rack ride by Rick Henderson, a special storytime at 2 p.m. and children activity stations from Riverside Discovery Center, The Bird Conservancy of the Rockies and Skipper’s Cupboard. There will also be teen crafts and activities, as well as the Snowy Bus provided by the Friends of the Gering Library.
The summer reading program is for everyone, as the library will be hosting activities for all ages. Youth, teens and adults will all have slightly different ways to earn prizes and different activities to attend, although there will be some fun events for the whole family too.
Some of the various events include movie nights, pool parties, crafts and entertainment shows. One event Clarke is really looking forward to is the teen’s interactive “Finding Nemo” movie event. Adults will have the opportunity to make a porch swing bird feeder and attend a presentation by Raptor Recovery Nebraska. Children events include a visit to Riverside Discovery Center, the show “You’re Awesome, Possum,” by Theatre West and Wednesday storytimes at Legion Park.
Clarke is also trying something new this year for the kids with a summer reading competition among the three elementary schools. Students at each school will be working together to read as many books as they can through the summer reading program. The school with the most books read will get a traveling Summer Reading Challenge trophy that will be housed at the winning school for the entire year.
Lincoln Elementary principal Pam Barker said the competitiveness has already begun among the principals.
“We are going to win,” she said. “Of course, John Wiedeman (Northfield principal) says, ‘No, we are going to win,’ and I say, ‘No, we are.’ So, it’s a fun competition.”
Of course, there are individual prizes to be won for reading so many books as well, including various amounts of gift cards, candy and swag.
The summer reading programs will also be the kick-off for an ongoing program at the library. Preston will be setting up a make shift recording room for people to participate in StoryCorps, a program in which anyone can record an interview with anyone in the community who would be willing to tell their story and store it with the Library of Congress. Specifically, StoryCorps’ mission is “to preserve and share humanity’s stories in order to build connections between people and create a more just and compassionate world.”
“I have a list of questions that you can ask people — all kinds of people. You can interview soldiers, you can interview grandparents, you can interview your children or your parents,” Preston said. “…They end up going to the Library of Congress, and it’s the largest collection of voice recordings, I think, in the world.”
The summer reading programs will wrap up July 3. After last year’s virtual program and a crazy year, the Gering Public Library staff is excited to see their patrons and get involved with the community once again.
“Somebody needs to tell me to put on the brakes because I’m having a hard time doing that. I’m really kind of (going all out),” Clarke said. “My director said … ‘You’re putting an awful lot into one month,’ but I can’t help it. I am very excited to do things back in person.”