Gering Public Library to kick off summer with reading sign-up event

Things are getting wild over at the Gering Public Library as they prepare for their Tails and Tales summer reading program.

The month-long program begins June 2 with a grand sign up event at Legion Park from 1 to 3 p.m. Youth librarian Christie Clarke and public services librarian Sherry Preston said they wanted to play up this year’s summer reading events because they were non-existent last year.

“We want people to show up for everything because it’s all awesome,” Clarke said. “It’s fun and fantastic, and it’s free. It’s something to do.”

The sign-up event will have all kinds of activities including a meet and greet with the Panhandle Humane Society, a horse-drawn hay rack ride by Rick Henderson, a special storytime at 2 p.m. and children activity stations from Riverside Discovery Center, The Bird Conservancy of the Rockies and Skipper’s Cupboard. There will also be teen crafts and activities, as well as the Snowy Bus provided by the Friends of the Gering Library.

The summer reading program is for everyone, as the library will be hosting activities for all ages. Youth, teens and adults will all have slightly different ways to earn prizes and different activities to attend, although there will be some fun events for the whole family too.