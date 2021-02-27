Gering recycles estimated 130 pounds of recyclables daily

Mount said they also have to use the bailer on windy days to prevent blowing litter, instead of the grinder, which they’ve used for space-saving measures at the landfill.

The Gering landfill is nearly at the end of its lifespan, estimated to have capacity through 2026. Gering City Administrator Pat Heath said Scottsbluff and Gering signed off in December to purchase an option at a proposed site 16 miles north of Scottsbluff off of Highway 71. He said they’re starting more intensive testing such as boring soil sample in the next week or so.

Saving space in the landfill is vital, but even the pandemic impacted that. When everyone was home, it meant more trash was piling up, especially as people considered remodeling projects, or were redoing roofing due to the large hailstorm int he spring.

“I would say it probably created at least 25 to 30% more trash,” Mount said. “There was quite a bit more trash since everybody was staying at home, with the kids from about March to June.”

Mount wanted to remind recyclers that the machinery does not take glass or plastic bags of any type, and that users should only put cardboard, paper, aluminum, cans and plastic bottles in the bins.

