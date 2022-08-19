Gering’s Daede Ott to perform at KCON Los Angeles this weekend

A Gering native will perform a dance piece featuring K-pop music alongside 12 dance students at the KCON Los Angeles Saturday.

Daede Ott, a dance student from Boston Conservatory at Berklee, will perform at KCON Los Angeles, the world’s largest convention for Korean culture and music at the Crypto.com Arena Friday and Saturday.

“It’s an honor to represent my home of western Nebraska and college at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee,” Ott told the Star-Herald.

Ott said his time at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee has molded his discovery and refinement as a dancer and he is grateful for the opportunities to showcase his dedication with others.

“Waking up and taking ballet at eight in the morning and dancing nonstop until early evening surely isn’t easy,” he said. “However, it’s opportunities like performing at the Crypo.com Arena that make those innumerable hours worth it.”

Ott said the dancers learned the choreography over a two-week period in March and April before they performed it in April. However, the students haven’t performed the routine since arriving in L.A. earlier this week. Ott never performed it during the spring semester, since he was cast as an understudy. That changed on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

“I was told I would stay on the trip as an understudy, until last Wednesday when I found out I’d be performing with my classmates,” he said. “So, I have rehearsed this piece by myself for a few months, learning and relearning everything I could on my own, which has thankfully paid off.”

The piece is based on K-Pop aesthetics and movement and features a variety of K-Pop songs from artists such as BTS, LISA from Blackpink, ITZY and NCT U. The performance is a group effort with solos, duets and choreography to engage the audience.

“The most challenging aspects of this performance are the runtime of 11 minutes and stamina-testing physicality of the whole piece,” Ott said. “As well as an immense amount of detail that’s put into every second. It is very noticeable if someone doesn’t do the correct choreography, which is why we need to be on top of everything, and we are.”

Ott said it feels rewarding to be part of the dance and to be able to perform on an international stage, which is not common among colleges.

“The ability to fly to another city and perform in one of the biggest venues in the U.S. is pretty cool, I’m not gonna lie,” he said. “The magnitude of this trip didn’t hit me until we rehearsed for tech in the LA Convention Center. Seeing that massive banner and the stadium right next door is truly astonishing.”

As Ott takes the stage with his fellow dancers, he will perform in front of thousands, maybe even tens of thousands of people, which he said is “insane.”

The performance will mark the first time Boston Conservatory at Berklee is represented at a major K-culture industry event, according to a press release. The students will be featured in the lineup alongside globally acclaimed K-pop headliners like ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, INI, Kep1er, LIGHTSUM, Stray Kids, LOONA, P1Harmony, STAYC, The Boyz and many others.

While his dancing talents have taken Ott across the country, he still appreciates the support from home and hopes his story offers inspiration to local dancers to keep dancing.

“Dance has given me a life that I can’t turn away from,” he said. “The odds were stacked against me. If I could do it, you can, too. If you love what you do, why should you stop? Experience, explore, excite yourself. Become your best.”

The official KCON YouTube channel will be live streaming three performances of the dance. The first performance was Friday and an opening concert. The other performances are Saturday and Sunday, 4:10 p.m. To view the performances, visit https://www.youtube.com/c/KCON.