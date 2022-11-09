Gering School Board: Copsey retains seat, Trautman and Maser elected

Six candidates ran on Tuesday to fill one of three seats on the Gering School Board: Kolene Woodward, John Maser, Krista Baird, Greg Trautman, Justin Reinmuth, and incumbent Brian Copsey.

Unofficial results on Wednesday morning showed that Copsey retained his seat on the board with 1,302 votes. He will be joined by new board members Greg Trautman and John Maser, who received 1,541 and 1,280 votes, respectively.

Other candidates were Baird with 1,250 votes, Reinmuth with 1,175 votes, and Woodward with 1,059 votes.

A Gering alumnus and owner of three local businesses, Trautman has three children enrolled in Gering schools. He has experience serving on multiple boards and leadership positions with Cub Scouts and GO Baseball.

“I’m looking forward to leaning on the professionals that we have at Central Office and our teachers to get feedback and go from there,” said Trautman. “I hope I can make everybody proud in the community of Gering.”

A Gering alumnus and local businessman, Copsey has served on the board for 12 years. All four of his children graduated from Gering as well.

“I’m excited to use the experience I’ve gained over the last 12 years to continue to move the district forward,” said Copsey. “I appreciate the support I’ve been given in the past and I look forward to serving the community, students, and staff of Gering.”

Maser has a background in agriculture and business, backed by a degree in economics from UNL. He and his wife moved to Gering so that their children could attend its excellent schools, and their youngest is currently a sophomore at GHS.

“I appreciate all of the voters coming out and putting their trust in me to be a positive addition to the Gering School Board,” said Maser. “Being new on the board I’ll definitely learn a lot, and hopefully contribute to keeping Gering Public Schools moving in the right direction.”