Gering school board swears in new members, recognizes staff

The Gering Public Schools Board of Education swore in two new members at its regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 16.

Newly elected board members Greg Trautman and John Maser took the oath of office at the onset of the meeting, after which the board held an organizational meeting to elect a president and vice president.

The board unanimously elected Brian Copsey as its new president and previous president BJ Peters as vice president.

Two district employees were then honored as “Bulldogs Going Beyond” after being nominated by their peers.

First was Mickie Janecek, a kindergarten teacher from Lincoln Elementary School. Janecek was nominated by physical education teacher Chelsey Loomis, who based her nomination both on her experience of Janecek as a coworker and as a mother of one of her former students.

“I truly appreciate Mrs. Janecek’s great communication skills when she brings her kindergarten class to PE,” said Loomis. “She works extremely hard to make sure that every student is successful.”

Northfield Elementary School paraprofessional Terri Buehler was then recognized. Buehler was nominated by two peers, including fourth grade teacher Allison Wagner, who spoke of Buehler’s devotion to students.

“Last year, Terri worked in my room,” said Wagner. “She was working one on one with a student with special needs. She continued to impress me with how much she was willing to give to her job. She was always looking to learn more to help her student, even if it meant learning outside of her work hours.”

The board then heard a building report from Lincoln Elementary School, presented by principal Pam Barker and guidance counselor Naomi Morales.

Morales presented a snapshot of Lincoln Elementary featuring the input of students, teachers, and parents, representing the building’s focus on participation from and integration of its stakeholders.

“That’s one of the big things that we wanted to do is to start including everybody,” said Morales. “Not just our students, not just our staff, but we wanted to ensure that we were really reaching out to our parents and bringing them in.”

To that end, the school held several events in the first half of the academic year to which parents and other family members were invited, including Cocoa and Books, a 50s Sock Hop, and Reading with Grandparents. Some events were held during the school day while others took place in the evening.

Morales also highlighted the after school programs available at Lincoln, like Student Council, Crazy 8’s (a card and math game club), Cursive Club, Zen Den, Art Club, and STEM Club.

The next regular meeting of the Gering Public Schools Board of Education will take place on Monday, Feb. 20.