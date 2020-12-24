Gering schools adapt to socially-distanced Christmas

Thursday afternoon was a nearly perfect late-fall day for caroling.
Different classes of Geil Elementary students gathered at different pre-decided points around the Heritage Estates in Gering. Residents of the senior living facility pulled chairs up to their windows facing the students. Despite the warm sun and the cool winter air, the windows of the Heritage Estate stayed shut.
Then, the students gathered outside, some dressed in green and red clothes adorned with reindeer and candy canes, and began to sing. As more and more classes began to arrive, the sounds of caroling could be heard from any point outside the Heritage Estates.
The Geil Elementary students, like other performances around town and online, mark the start of Christmas in Gering.
“It’s one of those traditions around the holidays,” Gering Public Schools spokesperson Jennifer Sibal told the Star-Herald. “I think that it signals it’s the holiday when you get to go to your children’s or grandchildren’s holiday performance.”
The challenge this year would be how to still send that signal while social distancing. Sibal said it became clear in October and November the concerts would have to be moved to a new format. At the time, the Panhandle Public Health Department moved Scotts Bluff County — and by extension the school districts within it — into the orange section of the risk dial. For Gering, that meant further restricting visitors from entering its buildings.
“Once we started really discussing that, we thought, how can we still engage our families in a meaningful way,” Sibal said.
Caroling at the Heritage Estates was one change. So was moving all elementary concerts online, such was the case for Lincoln Elementary.
“In Music class at Lincoln, I started to prepare the music for a program in the middle of October, at that time not knowing how a concert would look,” Lincoln music teacher Leigh Anne Tofflemire said. “We decided to go virtual for all of our December concerts ... based on where we were at the end of October according to the PPHD risk dial. At that time, an in-person concert didn’t seem safe or feasible.”
Lincoln Elementary live-streamed each class’s performance individually from the Gering High School auditorium. As Ms. Renteria’s first-grade class sang up on the stage, Mrs. Hulbert’s class helped sing from the audience, and then the two switched. First grade and third grade performed on Monday, Dec. 13, and Kindergarten and second grade performed Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Planning a smooth virtual concert was much different than planning an in-person one, as Tofflemire experienced, especially when students are constantly in and out of school for quarantine. Trying to get everyone on the same page was a difficult task.
“We had many quarantines happening throughout these last couple of months, so it has been difficult to progress in the music like I would like to,” she said.
It didn’t stop the students from putting their stage face once the cameras were rolling. Tofflemire said she was proud of her students’ performances despite the challenges.
“I think the students did an outstanding job of learning their music and getting it ‘stage-ready,’” she said. “We are so excited to share our festive music.”
The YouTube links to Lincoln Elementary’s performances can be found on their Facebook page. They were also sent in an email to parents.
Additionally, students performing in the virtual performance were given “Home for the Holidays” packets that included hot chocolate recipes, bingo cards and links to performances. They also coupons to Fresh Foods in Gering for hot chocolate supplies and cards to mail to distant grandparents wishing to view the shows.