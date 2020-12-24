Gering schools adapt to socially-distanced Christmas

“Once we started really discussing that, we thought, how can we still engage our families in a meaningful way,” Sibal said.

Caroling at the Heritage Estates was one change. So was moving all elementary concerts online, such was the case for Lincoln Elementary.

“In Music class at Lincoln, I started to prepare the music for a program in the middle of October, at that time not knowing how a concert would look,” Lincoln music teacher Leigh Anne Tofflemire said. “We decided to go virtual for all of our December concerts ... based on where we were at the end of October according to the PPHD risk dial. At that time, an in-person concert didn’t seem safe or feasible.”

Lincoln Elementary live-streamed each class’s performance individually from the Gering High School auditorium. As Ms. Renteria’s first-grade class sang up on the stage, Mrs. Hulbert’s class helped sing from the audience, and then the two switched. First grade and third grade performed on Monday, Dec. 13, and Kindergarten and second grade performed Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Planning a smooth virtual concert was much different than planning an in-person one, as Tofflemire experienced, especially when students are constantly in and out of school for quarantine. Trying to get everyone on the same page was a difficult task.